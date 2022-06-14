ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warm, hazy and breezy as Heat Index Temperatures approach 105 degrees

 2 days ago

Victoria, Texas-: Today: Partly sunny skies with breezy winds while temperatures stay around average. High: 94 degrees. Winds: SE 10-15 mph increasing to SE 15-20/G30 mph. Widespread haze due to the Saharan Dust. Heat Index Temperatures will be near 105 degrees. A 10% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms....

