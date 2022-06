GRANITE CITY, Ill. — He broke Thursday night while leading, but Friday night at Tri-City Speedway was Bobby Pierce’s race for redemption. The four-time and reigning DIRTcar Summer Nationals champion was forced to earn that redemption, however, working his way around fellow Hell Tour champion Dennis Erb Jr. in the second half of the 40-lap main event to claim the first $10,000 check of the season.

GRANITE CITY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO