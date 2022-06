COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A small explosion could be heard as a pickup truck was consumed by fire in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Thursday morning. Firefighters tell 11 News the truck was traveling on Sheridan Avenue near Monument Street when the driver realized it was smoking and pulled over. A witness said the driver got out just before the pickup lit up in flames.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO