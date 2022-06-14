Celebrity Trainer Erin Oprea On The Biggest Mistake People Make While Working Out – Exclusive

There are a million reasons why your workout may not be working out as you hoped. It may be that you're forgetting to stretch . You could be dehydrated, or perhaps you're doing the exercise incorrectly altogether.

It's easy to look at celebrities and think that they have it all figured out, especially with a personal trainer by their side. Luckily, "Trainer to the Stars" Erin Oprea -- who works with the likes of Kelsea Ballerini, Jana Kramer, and Maren Morris -- is opening up about how you too can achieve the "Pretty Muscles" you always dreamed of.

It turns out, the number-one mistake you may be making with your workout isn't exactly what you'd expect. Yet, it's something that Oprea sees all the time. "Doing too much!" she shared during an exclusive interview with Health Digest . "Working any body part over and over again, without proper recovery, won't get you the results you truly want."

Yes, you read that right. You may just need a rest day.

You May Need More Rest Days To See Results

When it comes to building the body you've always wanted, a lot of it happens while you aren't working out. " Muscles grow in recovery," Erin Oprea explained to Health Digest.

However, that isn't to say that becoming a couch potato will help you achieve your fitness goals. Overdoing it is what you really need to watch out for. "Your body speaks to you," Oprea said. "You have to listen to [it]."

If you're feeling much more sore than usual, taking a break isn't actually a bad thing. In fact, your body needs it every once in a while. After all, getting healthy is all about taking care of yourself, and that includes rest. "Outside of that perfect advice, know the difference between needing a rest day and not giving yourself an excuse to be lazy," Oprea said.

If you're truly listening to yourself, you'll know the difference.

