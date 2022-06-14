ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News to Know: 2 of 3 escaped inmates arrested, Pickup catches fire at Harps gas station, and cooling stations open in Joplin

By Tawnya Bach
 2 days ago
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities on Monday arrested a second inmate who escaped from the Barry County, Missouri jail earlier this month. The Barry County Sheriff’s office says Matthew Crawford was arrested in Springfield. Crawford is the second of three escaped inmates to be caught. Christopher Blevins was arrested last week near Casper, Wyoming. Authorities are still searching for Lance Stephens. If you know anything about his whereabouts you are asked to contact police. Follow the latest developments here.

AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. – Out-of-control fires are scary. A fire at a gas pump is extra scary. Just before noon on Monday, officials responded to the Harps grocery store and gas station in Airport drive. They say a pickup truck was fully engulfed in flames at the gas pump. The fire was under control in a couple of minutes and no one was injured. Read more about the fire here.

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. – Thanks to a Carl Junction veteran, a stretch of Missouri Highway 171 is now named to honor those who served. Missouri legislators last month passed a bill to name a section the Atomic Veterans Memorial Highway. U.S. Navy veteran Clayton “Bernie” Crosby worked for years to push the legislation. The National Association of Atomic Veterans recognizes veterans who were exposed to radiation during atomic bomb tests.

JOPLIN, Mo. – With these high temperatures it’s important to not stay outside for too long to avoid health issues like heat stroke. To help, the city of Joplin is opening cooling stations to the public. Those locations include city hall, the city health department, the Doctor Donald Clark Public Safety Center, and the Joplin Athletic Center. They’re open from 8:00am to 5:00pm on weekdays. You can find a map of area cooling stations here.

SOMETHING TO TALK ABOUT: High gas prices could make boating this summer cost a lot more. That means not only your trip to the lake… but you’ll be paying more for your time on the water too. This morning we’re asking if the pain at the pump is affecting your summer vacation plans? Join our KOAM Facebook discussion and weigh in on our KOAM InstaPoll @ koamnewsnow.com/vote.

