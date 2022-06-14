More than 50 acres blackened by grass fire near Dallas-Kaufman county line

COMBINE (NewsRadio 1080 KRLD) -- More than 50 acres of grassland were blackened Monday after a fire broke out near the Dallas-Kaufman County line.

Fire crews from Dallas County Fire-Rescue, Terrell, Kaufman, Seagoville, Crandall and Combine were on-scene for most of the afternoon to surround the fire and keep it from spreading.

People who live nearby were put on alert to be ready in case evacuations were ordered -- but that never developed as firefighters brought it under control by late afternoon.

