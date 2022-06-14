Lightning strike may have caused Washtenaw County house fire that killed family's pets

YPSILANTI (WWJ) -- Emergency crews in Washtenaw County are working to figure out what caused a large house fire overnight where a family's pets did not survive.

The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Ypsilanti Township firefighters responded to the "heavy fire" that was centralized in the back corner of the home on Hitchingham Road near Merritt Street.

The cause is currently unknown but officials are looking at lightning strikes in the area to try and see if that's what started it.

Ypsilanti Township Fire Department Lieutenant Scott Gehringer says the family wasn't home at the time of the fire; however, the family's cats were -- and they didn't make it.

No injuries have been reported, except for one firefighter who sustained a bruised rib. They are expected to be okay.

The investigation continues.