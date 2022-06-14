ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Hawks Host Top Players for Draft Workouts

Centre Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleView the original article to see embedded media. The 2022 NBA Draft is...

www.centredaily.com

The Spun

Look: 4-Star Commit Has Message For Arch Manning

It seems everyone in the nation is attempting to recruit highly-touted quarterback Arch Manning to their college football programs. Earlier this week, the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs landed their first recruit of the month in Joshua Miller. The four-star offensive lineman, who was previously committed to Penn State, wasted no time in recruiting Manning to Athens.
The Spun

College Football Analyst Has Surprise Pick For Deion Sanders' Next Job

Deion Sanders is turning Jackson State into a college football force. During his second season as head coach, the Tigers went 11-2 and won the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship. The historically Black college and university (HBCU) also made a major statement by landing cornerback Travis Hunter, the nation's top class of 2022 recruit.
JACKSON, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson lands four-star defensive lineman prospect

Clemson has landed its 11th commitment to its 2023 class, and it’s a priority addition for the Tigers. Announcing his decision on Wednesday, four-star defensive lineman Vic Burley will attend Clemson. He chose the Tigers over his three other finalists: Georgia, Michigan State and Tennessee. Ranked by 247Sports Composite as the No. 4 defensive lineman and the No. 40 overall recruit, Burley is 6-foot-5 and 276 pounds. Playing for Warner Robins High School in Warner Robins, Ga., he finished his junior season in 2021 with 54 tackles (14 for loss), five sacks and one forced fumble. BREAKING: Four-Star DL Vic Burley has Committed to Clemson! The 6’5 295 DL from Warner Robins, GA chose the Tigers over Georgia, Tennessee, and Michigan State. More Here (FREE): https://t.co/jUB8wrRDwC pic.twitter.com/loYKKu2jh7 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 15, 2022 Although five-star quarterback commit Christopher Vizzina edges him out, Burley is the second-highest graded prospect in Clemson’s 2023 class with a .9816 247Sports Composite score. The Tigers previously had 11 commitments on Tuesday, but four-star wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph decommitted, bringing the number back to 10 before Burley’s announcement on Wednesday. List Two Tigers in the NFL that their team can't afford to lose
CLEMSON, SC

