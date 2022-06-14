Grand Jury Indicts Teen For Bestiality

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – U.S. Marshals have tracked down a man Killeen Police say drove up onto a sidewalk to intentionally hit a man he was arguing with earlier. Temmie Lee Hawkins remained in the Bell County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force found him about 1:00 p.m. Monday at Fort Hood Street and Industrial Boulevard in Killeen.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO