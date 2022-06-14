ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Grand Jury Indicts Teen For Bestiality

easttexasradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA grand jury indicted Gregory Mosely Lopez, III, 18, a Temple teen, on charges he...

easttexasradio.com

Comments / 42

April Salazar
1d ago

This is disgusting. Just by looking at his features you can tell he has mental issues. Other countries are used to doing these kinds of heinous acts but here in the US it is illegal! They need to learn the laws before coming here. As long as the border is wide open, we will see more of this.

Reply(1)
18
Johanna Crupi
1d ago

keep this so called human in prison and keep the dogs safe .at least from him.ross the key away and make him suffer like he did to this poor dog

Reply
7
Mizz Lady
2d ago

I swear just when you think you've heard it all here comes another shocker..jesus

Reply
21
Related
fox44news.com

Man charged with chasing mother of his child with knife

Copperas Cove, Tx (FOX44) – A Copperas Cove man has been arrested following a violent domestic disturbance which occurred Monday night. Joseph Isreal Holmes was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence. Officers were called to an apartment in the 1800 block of North Main Street...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox44news.com

Police seek information in teen’s murder

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Waco Police Department said Wednesday morning that there have been no significant leads to those responsible for the death of 16-year-old Drevion Booker’s last February. Through the initial investigation, detectives believe the person(s) of intertest were known to Booker. A silver...
fox44news.com

SWAT raid yields drugs and guns

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A Wednesday SWAT team raid resulted in the arrest of a 36-year-old man and the seizure of various forms of contraband in a Temple neighborhood. The SWAT team executed the narcotics search warrant around 7:30 a.m. at a home in the 1400 block of East Barton Avenue.
TEMPLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Grand Jury Indicts
fox44news.com

Man charged with driving onto sidewalk to hit man

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – U.S. Marshals have tracked down a man Killeen Police say drove up onto a sidewalk to intentionally hit a man he was arguing with earlier. Temmie Lee Hawkins remained in the Bell County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force found him about 1:00 p.m. Monday at Fort Hood Street and Industrial Boulevard in Killeen.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Temple Police investigate double shooting on Canyon Creek Drive

Temple (FOX44) — Temple Police officers are investigating a shooting that injured two men Tuesday night. Officers went to the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Road just after 8 p.m. and found two men with gunshot wounds. An ambulance took the men to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released at this time.
TEMPLE, TX
KBTX.com

‘Biggest bust’: More than $500K in meth off Central Texas streets

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara is praising the work of his deputies and fellow law enforcement officers after an operation - hailed as the “biggest meth bust” in the history of the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office - led to three arrests and the seizure of more than $500,000 in methamphetamine.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Police: Man dies after running from police across I-35 in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the man ran from police because the officer took out a taser. A man who was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning while running from police across the southbound lanes of I-35 in Temple has died, according to the Temple Police Department.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Teenager dies after shooting in Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A young man has succumbed to his injuries after a shooting in Harker Heights. 17-year-old Kameron Lowe, of Temple, died from injuries on Friday night – which were sustained from a gunshot wound he received on May 30 in the 700 block of Edwards Drive. This shooting investigation is now a murder investigation.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen Police investigate overnight homicide

Bell County (FOX 44) — Killeen police are investigating the death of a 51-year-old woman. It started as a disturbance call around 11:23 p.m. in the 2700 block of E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard. When officers got there, they found a man and woman in a hotel room. The woman...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Argument leads to shots fired, five hour standoff in Killeen

Killeen, Texas (KWTX) - A man is in custody after a five hour standoff with police in Killeen, Sunday, June 12, 2022, at approximately 9:45 p.m. Officers were dispatched to an apartment unit in the 4400 block of Alan Kent Drive in reference to shots fired reportedly after an argument between a male and female.
KWTX

Killeen: Woman found dead in hotel room, 1 in custody

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating after a 51-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room, a man also in the room was taken into custody. Around 11:20 Friday night, officers were called to the 2700 block of E Veterans Memorial Boulevard in reference to a disturbance. Officers found a man and woman inside a hotel room.
KILLEEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy