Thanks to breakout 2022 seasons with Kentucky Baseball, both Tyler Guilfoil and Chase Estep earned impressive postseason recognitions. It was announced on Wednesday morning that the two Wildcats were voted to the Second-Team Midwest All-Region by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings. Both Kentucky natives, Guilfoil is a junior pitcher out of Lexington and Estep is a junior infielder from Corbin. They are two of 16 players that made the Second-Team roster.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO