Global GDP is slowing. Central banks are raising interest rates and tightening money supply, all except for China. Corporate profits are slowing, except for the energy sector, where they are gushing. The dollar is strengthening. That puts a crimp on U.S. companies that sell goods abroad. And there is geopolitical uncertainty, starting with Russia's continued invasion of Ukraine but popping up in other hotspots around the world as well. You add climate disasters into the equation, and the pot gets a little hotter.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO