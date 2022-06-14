ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

Beating the heat, YMCA CEO leaving, addressing PFAs

By John Burton
wxpr.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot temperatures bring advice on how to beat the...

www.wxpr.org

wxpr.org

Zietlow announces exit as YMCA of the Northwoods CEO

The YMCA of the Northwoods Board of Directors announced it will be conducting a “robust search,” for a CEO following Ryan Zietlow’s departure Aug. 1. In a statement, the board congratulated Zietlow on his new position as CEO of the Stevens Point Area YMCA. “While we’re sad...
RHINELANDER, WI
wisfarmer.com

Holstein sells for $1.9M at Wisconsin auction

RUDOLPH, Wis. – The elite Holstein, S-S-I Doc Have Not 8784-ET EX-94 EX-96-MS drew in the historic bid at the Summer Selections II 2022 sale at Duckett Holsteins in Rudolph, Wisconsin. The buyers, Mike and Julie Duckett, Kings-Ransom Holsteins of Schuylerville, NY, and another American breeder, AOT Holsteins, also...
RUDOLPH, WI
nbc15.com

Children’s Wisconsin ranked among best children’s hospitals

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - U.S. News & World Report ranked Children’s Wisconsin in eight specialties and as #1 in Wisconsin in a report released Tuesday. As part of the new 2022-23 Best Children’s Hospital rankings, Children’s Wisconsin was ranked as one of the top children’s hospitals in the nation.
WISCONSIN STATE
wxpr.org

Wausau to hold off on buying more PFAS filters for drinking water

Wausau's Finance Committee is not going to open the check book just yet to purchase replacement filters for the ZeroWater pitchers that have been distributed to residents concerned about PFAS levels in the city's drinking water. Committee Chair Lisa Rasmussen says they still have thousands of filters for those that...
WAUSAU, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Multiple tornado touchdowns reported in parts of Wisconsin; numerous areas see damage

TOMAH, Wis. — Multiple tornado touchdowns were reported in parts of Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon as a strong line of thunderstorms moved across the state. Tornado touchdowns were reported near Tomah and Mauston, according to the National Weather Service in La Crosse. The agency sent a preliminary team to the Tomah area Wednesday night to survey the damage; more crews will...
TOMAH, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin woman plants native to promote biodiversity

NEW LONDON, Wis. — New London’s Mary Swifka said her efforts over the past 30 years have paid off. Swifka and her husband spent the last three decades turning their lawn into a haven for native plants and wildlife. “I don’t know a lot of people who care...
NEW LONDON, WI
WSAW

Danee’s Ice Cream back for the season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s been a slow start for Susan Jensen of Danee’s Ice Cream this year. But her truck is back out on its routes providing cold treats to beat the heat. After 32 years, Jensen knows a lot about what to expect depending on the...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Body pulled from Wisconsin River in Wausau

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. The body of a man who witnesses say jumped from the Bridge Street Bridge in Wausau was discovered about four hours after he disappeared beneath the surface of the water, officials say.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Storm causes severe damage in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Wednesday the streets of Wausau were filled with debris and trees down. Some even smashed cars and homes, leaving windows broken and roofs damaged. Marathon Park received a lot of damage, too. Some campers here were lucky to avoid any serious injuries. “We got really...
WAUSAU, WI
NewsBreak
Health
WausauPilot

1 hospitalized after Schofield house fire

One person is hospitalized after a fire in Schofield that severely damaged a home, officials said. The fire was reported in a garage just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Erdman Street and the flames quickly spread to the home. Erdman Street runs east of Grand Avenue, just north of Hot Wok.
SCHOFIELD, WI
wxpr.org

Wood County Board Chair makes statement on activist video

A video circulating the internet is prompting Wood County officials to issue a statement. County board chairman Lance Plimil says a group of activists appears to have been looking for a fight when they came to a county building and started filming, which included an area of the human services clinic.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Tornado Confirmed in Rural Wisconsin

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flurry of tornado warnings in Wisconsin on Wednesday, June 15, as thunderstorms lashed the state. Shortly after 4 pm, the NWS office in La Crosse tweeted that a confirmed tornado was “headed toward Oakdale,” urging people in the area to take cover. This footage of a large funnel […]
WISCONSIN STATE

