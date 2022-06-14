ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, WI

Washington County Board Chairman Jeff Schleif talks about future a month into term

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON COUNTY — It has been a little over a month since a new two-year term has started for the Washington County Board. The Daily News talked with new Washington County Board Chair Jeff Schleif about what’s happened over the past month and what he is excited about moving...

Greater Milwaukee Today

Open District 8 aldermanic seat headed to special election

MEQUON - The politics from last fall’s Mequon-Thiensville School Board recall election spilled over into the consideration for a new District 8 Common Council alderman Tuesday, as accusations of partisan politics flew from those on both sides. But at least several aldermen had no patience for it and said...
MEQUON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Richfield officials considering public safety referendum

RICHFIELD — The Village Board will meet tonight, and discuss the possibility of a public safety referendum on the fall ballot to support fire department staffing. The Village Board will meet at 7 p.m. today at Richfield Fire Station No. 2, 4166 Hubertus Road in Richfield. The first item under discussion and action on tonight’s agenda is “regarding the RVFC Fire/EMS and Public Safety Referendum to potentially be placed on the ballot at the election being held on Nov. 8, 2022.”
RICHFIELD, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Farmers concerned about proposed change in zoning in Village of Richfield, WI

June 15, 2022 – Richfield, WI – During June is Dairy Month the Village Board in Richfield is considering trying to do away with agriculture zoning by implementing a number of changes. The current ordinance codes date to 1978 and the Village Board is looking to shift A1 and A2 agriculture to RR1 and RR2 residential.
RICHFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Panel of county leaders to discuss Cedar Gorge Clay Bluffs tonight

PORT WASHINGTON — The League of Women Voters of Ozaukee County Environment Committee is hosting a panel discussion at 7 p.m. today about conservation efforts of the Cedar Gorge Clay Bluffs. The Ozaukee Washington Land Trust, which has been working to raise enough money to purchase the 131-acre Cedar...
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Cedarburg Snapshot community breakfast tells of growth and progress

CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce held a Cedarburg Snapshot state of the community breakfast Tuesday morning that featured representatives from the school district, city and town. Maggie Dobson, executive director of the Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber has sold over $66,000 in Cedarburg gift checks...
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Hartford accepts funding agreement with county

HARTFORD — The city has cleared a proposal from Washington County to fund increases for employee wages at the aquatic center, paving the way for Hartford to ramp up lifeguard recruiting and ideally come up to full staff this summer. The Common Council on Tuesday evening approved an agreement...
HARTFORD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Huber inmates are being transferred to county jail

WAUKESHA — Waukesha County officials are considering phasing out the Huber Facility Release program, a work release program for people convicted of crimes in the county. A memo dated Tuesday from the jail administrator said in anticipation of the Waukesha County Huber Facility on Northview Road closing, inmates will be transferred to the Waukesha County Jail to exercise Huber privileges starting today. The memo said “inmates will be allowed to exercise privileges as they currently do upon appropriate verification. Operational details will be provided to the jail staff and communicated to you as needed.” The Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee will provide a Huber update at 8:30 a.m. on Friday at the Waukesha County Administration Center, 515 West Moreland Blvd., Room 130. There will also be an update on hiring and overtime within the sheriff’s department.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Michels leads candidates for governor in Waukesha county GOP straw poll

WAUKESHA — Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels won the most votes in the first Republican Party of Waukesha County straw poll on the topic last weekend, by a comfortable margin. Attendees at Maxwell Street Days in Mukwonago were asked their choice for governor between Michels, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch,...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

'How do you ask somebody to commit a crime for you?': Disabled voters worry about returning their ballot as a Supreme Court ruling looms

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Supreme Court will soon weigh in on whether or not current state law allows for help returning a ballot. Lately, conversations about banning the use of absentee ballot drop boxes have attracted a lot of attention, but when it comes to returning a ballot, it's not just about how people are allowed to do so. It is also just as much about who is allowed to return one on behalf of someone else.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Chime in with your rainfall total in Washington County, WI

Washington Co., WI – Strong storms pushed through Washington County with force Wednesday evening as dark skies were followed by high winds, a rumble of thunder and then a significant downpour. How much rain did you receive? Any damage?. Washington County and neighboring communities were under a tornado watch...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | Can you identify this new store buildout in Washington County, WI?

June 16, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Can you identify this new buildout in Washington County, WI? The big reveal comes at the 15-second mark. Can you get it before that?. And the answer is Boston Store in the West Bend Corporate Center, located west of Highway 45 and to the south of Paradise Drive. Scroll down to see what new store is opening this summer.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
1065thebuzz.com

Some City Customer Services Unavailable Tomorrow

Upgrades to software that the City of Sheboygan uses for daily operations will mean interruptions for some on Wednesday. Those include parking ticket payments and pet licenses with the Sheboygan Police Department; permitting, licensing and payment processing in the Building Inspection Division; all cashiering transactions with the Finance Department, and receipting and permits from the Department of Public Works.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Racine County Eye

5 fine public golf courses in Racine County

For experienced golfers and those just starting out, Racine County’s golf courses can accommodate anyone looking to play. In Racine County, play a round of 9 or 18 holes in the city or near the countryside. No matter your preference, there are five public golf courses worth playing on this summer.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

No Left Turn in Education hosting critical race theory event in New Berlin

NEW BERLIN — Some local parents have reached out to the New Berlin Public Library with concerns after the group No Left Turn in Education announced it will sponsor a talk series event in the building featuring Frank McCormick and Scarlett Johnson regarding Critical Race Theory (CRT). The event is called: “Poisoned: The insidious ideologies in your schools” and is scheduled to take place from 6-8 p.m. June 30.
NEW BERLIN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Trail’s Edge Apartments finishes parking lots

WEST BEND — Concrete was poured to finish the parking lots at Trail’s Edge Apartments in West Bend on Tuesday. About 425 cubic yards of concrete was taken to the site to be poured, according to a post from West Bend’s Facebook page. According to the post,...
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Tornado watch issued for Washington County, WI until 10 p.m.

June 15, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Washington County and neighboring communities including Dodge, Fond du Lac, Ozaukee, and Waukesha Counties until 10 p.m. Washington County Insider on YouTube. Severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon-evening with all...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI

Community Policy