Grafton, WI

Yamato Corp. donates $3,000 to GHS student headed to SkillsUSA competition

Greater Milwaukee Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAFTON — Just a day after Grafton High School senior Owen Pryga publicly asked for help funding his trip to the SkillsUSA national competition in Atlanta later this month, he got a big boost from a local company. After reading a June 2 News Graphic article about Pryga...

www.gmtoday.com

Greater Milwaukee Today

No Left Turn in Education hosting critical race theory event in New Berlin

NEW BERLIN — Some local parents have reached out to the New Berlin Public Library with concerns after the group No Left Turn in Education announced it will sponsor a talk series event in the building featuring Frank McCormick and Scarlett Johnson regarding Critical Race Theory (CRT). The event is called: “Poisoned: The insidious ideologies in your schools” and is scheduled to take place from 6-8 p.m. June 30.
NEW BERLIN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Port Washington artist sells paintings for Mexico school

PORT WASHINGTON - A small school built of sticks and recycled wood in a village of 100 indigenous residents in the hills of southern Mexico caught the attention and hearts of a vacationing Port Washington couple. On one of many vacations that former Cedarburg-Grafton residents Sharon Beste and Jerry Smith...
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Cedarburg Snapshot community breakfast tells of growth and progress

CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce held a Cedarburg Snapshot state of the community breakfast Tuesday morning that featured representatives from the school district, city and town. Maggie Dobson, executive director of the Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber has sold over $66,000 in Cedarburg gift checks...
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Schraufnagel resigns from Oconomowoc school board

OCONOMOWOC — Oconomowoc Area School District School Board member Chad Schraufnagel announced he is resigning from the board in an email Tuesday morning. According to the email, Schraufnagel said he is resigning to take a position as district administrator for the Lake Country School District. “The Lake County School...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Florence Yarney, 81

Florence Bambrick Yarney, a gifted teacher, parent, and friend, died June 4 at her home in Grafton surrounded by her family. She was born July 30, 1940 in Jersey City, New Jersey, daughter of Lillian O’Hara (nee) and Richard Bambrick. At age 12 her father died, leaving her mother and their four children. Grandparents helped out and Florence graduated from College of Notre Dame of Maryland in 1962. Musical theater at school and later in the Washington D.C. area balanced her “day job” at U.S. News and World Report. In 1966 she joined a college friend in Milwaukee where she obtained a teacher’s license. She received a Master of Science and Curriculum and Instruction - English from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1974. She taught English in the Lincoln and Riverside Milwaukee public schools until she retired in 1999. A section on “Wacky Teachers” in the February 1998 edition of the Riverside U. High School student newspaper comments: “Ms. Yarney is notorious for her theatrical teaching style. Ever read the Scarlet Letter? How about The Crucible? If not, never fear. In Ms. Yarney’s class, you’ll more than likely get a full Broadway-quality performance dealing with the book in question. When answering a question in class, a good answer will more than likely produce ‘Oh! Yes!’ while a bad answer will sometimes produce an ‘Oh! Oh no!’ All in all, these outbursts and performances only help to keep students focused and it shows that Ms. Yarney has a concern for her students’ future. She states, ‘I love all of my students whether they know it or not...’ When asked about why she does what she does, the outbursts and performances, Ms. Yarney simply replied, ‘The eleventh commandment of teaching is: thou shalt not bore’!”
GRAFTON, WI
wctc.edu

MEDIA ALERT: WCTC Pewaukee, Waukesha campuses closed Thursday, June 16

MEDIA ALERT – PEWAUKEE, Wis. (Thursday, June 16, 2022) – All on-campus afternoon and evening classes and activities are canceled at Waukesha County Technical College – Pewaukee and Waukesha campuses – today, Thursday, June 16, due to a power outage. Those who are taking virtual classes...
PEWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Hartford accepts funding agreement with county

HARTFORD — The city has cleared a proposal from Washington County to fund increases for employee wages at the aquatic center, paving the way for Hartford to ramp up lifeguard recruiting and ideally come up to full staff this summer. The Common Council on Tuesday evening approved an agreement...
HARTFORD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. and Potawatomi Hotel & Casino announce sponsorship

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. officials announced a new multiyear sponsorship agreement with Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Tuesday — which includes naming rights of the Potawatomi Founder’s Club, a premium VIP hospitality area located at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater and presenting sponsor of Fan Appreciation Day and the BIG WIN promotion on July 9, during Summerfest.
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Children’s Wisconsin ranked among best children’s hospitals

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - U.S. News & World Report ranked Children’s Wisconsin in eight specialties and as #1 in Wisconsin in a report released Tuesday. As part of the new 2022-23 Best Children’s Hospital rankings, Children’s Wisconsin was ranked as one of the top children’s hospitals in the nation.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Francis Kosednar

July 9, 1931 - June 4, 2022. Francis Kosednar passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the age of 90. He was born on July 9, 1931, in Milwaukee, to Louis and Anna Kosednar. Frank graduated from Marquette University in 1953. He joined the Marine Corps and went to...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Trail’s Edge Apartments finishes parking lots

WEST BEND — Concrete was poured to finish the parking lots at Trail’s Edge Apartments in West Bend on Tuesday. About 425 cubic yards of concrete was taken to the site to be poured, according to a post from West Bend’s Facebook page. According to the post,...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Willard ‘Bill’ Adams Miller

Willard “Bill” Adams Miller passed away peacefully on June 8. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Florence “Honey” Warner Palmer Miller, with whom he shared 48 wonderful years. He is survived by his loving family of children Marilyn (Bruce) Linde, Rick (Barb) Miller, Camille (Bill) Banks, Neil (Jill Varick) Palmer and Keith Palmer. He is further survived by 19 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren who all loved their “Grandpa Bill.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

MS Just Keep Moving operating with new technology

PEWAUKEE — The nonprofit MS Just Keep Moving continues operating in Pewaukee with a full gym available for free to those who have multiple sclerosis (MS). In addition, the nonprofit, which received its 501(c)3 status in 2018, recently made electrical stimulation equipment available at the MS gym at Wisconsin Metal Parts, owned by Dan Erschen, who founded MS Just Keep Moving.
PEWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Chime in with your rainfall total in Washington County, WI

Washington Co., WI – Strong storms pushed through Washington County with force Wednesday evening as dark skies were followed by high winds, a rumble of thunder and then a significant downpour. How much rain did you receive? Any damage?. Washington County and neighboring communities were under a tornado watch...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI

