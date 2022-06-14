Cooler Tuesday with a chance of showers

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah!

We have below-average temperatures on deck again following the passing cold front that delivered cooler air and some nice measurable moisture. Cool, dry conditions will be in place across the region, with high temperatures forecasted to range from around 10-15 degrees below seasonal norms across northern and central Utah to near seasonal averages in southern Utah.

Expect partly cloudy skies with daytime highs in the 70s for the bulk of Utah with a few 80s further south. Another exception will be Southern and Southeastern Utah, where low 90s are expected.

The cold front exits the state and drier conditions settle in by the middle of the week. The warming trend brings us closer to average by midweek, with high pressure returning and temperatures rebounding back to average and above it as we close out the work week.

Bottom line? Cooler conditions for Tuesday with the chance of an afternoon or evening shower for the Northern Wasatch Front.

