Governor signs bills to preserve abortion rights in New York

By Karen DeWitt
wskg.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWSKG – Governor Kathy Hochul on Monday signed six bills into law that protect abortion rights and support reproductive health care providers in New York. The measures are in response to an anticipated decision from the U.S. Supreme Court that would overturn the 1973 abortion rights decision, Roe v....

wskg.org

Eric
2d ago

More political propaganda, looking to grab more votes. Does she not realize that NY has already allowed the murder of unborn babies?

POLITICS
WNYT

Hochul signs bills to protect abortion rights in NY state

New York now has more protection for abortion providers and patients. This comes in anticipation of a Supreme Court decision on abortion rights. "Not here, not now, not ever," said Hochul. That's her response to what she calls a persistent assault on women's rights. She signed a legislative package of...
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

Fireworks Laws You Need to Follow in New York State

It's Flag Day, which is held annually on June 14th. It's a fun holiday for kids, since many schools across New York State hold field days which include games and food. We're less than three weeks away from the Fourth of July, which will be one of the most anticipated Fourth of Julys, since we didn't have a normal holiday in 2020 and to a lesser extent, 2021.
EDUCATION
cityandstateny.com

Sparks fly at New York GOP primary debate for governor

The four Republicans running for governor squared off in their first debate over who had the most conservative bona fides as they denounced congressional hearings into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, spoke about rolling back abortion protections and decried rising crime. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the presumed front-runner...
ELECTIONS
wskg.org

Pennsylvania Senate pushes plans to cut corporate taxes

WSKG – Pennsylvania’s Senate approved two competing plans Wednesday to slash the state’s corporate net income tax rate, although Democrats warned the bills are premature because there is no agreement with Gov. Tom Wolf. The bills passed on a nearly party-line basis, 31-19, in twin votes in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cityreviewnr.com

State introduces 10 gun restriction bills

Governor Kathy Hochul, Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Speaker Carl Heastie announced Tuesday that 10 bills have been introduced in both the Assembly and Senate that would tighten New York’s gun laws, close loopholes and directly address the gaps in our laws exposed by the horrific shootings in Buffalo, Texas, and around the country. The bills would: require information sharing between state, local and federal agencies when guns are used in crimes; make threatening mass harm a crime; require microstamping for new guns; increase accountability for social media platforms; eliminate grandfathering of large capacity ammunition feeding devices; prohibit the purchase of body armor for anyone who is not engaged in an eligible profession; strengthen the Red Flag law by expanding the list of people who can file for Extreme Risk Protection Orders, and other measures; require that an individual obtain a license, with a minimum age of 21, to purchase a semiautomatic rifle; and close the “any other weapon” loophole.
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York state body armor dealer concerned over new legislation

A body armor retail sale ban signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul following recent mass shootings aims to stop most of the public from purchasing bulletproof vests. But now there's concern that the legislation may have missed the mark. “In New York state, we’re probably the largest body armor...
BUFFALO, NY
wskg.org

Amid economic uncertainty, Hochul tells her Cabinet to moderate spending

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she’s told her Cabinet they might have to be careful about state spending next year, as inflation continues to rise and Wall Street drops. Hochul held her first meeting with top advisers and state agency heads since the legislative session ended. She said she told them that while the state budget appears balanced through the end of the fiscal year, they will have to have more modest spending goals for next year and prepare for a possible recession.
ElmiraTelegram

Chemung Legislature Votes To Approve Health Center

ELMIRA – Last night the Chemung County Legislature voted to approve spending one million dollars to help bring a Federally Qualified Health Center ( FQHC ) to Chemung County. A Federally Qualified Health Center is a health center that provides comprehensive primary and preventative health care services to areas...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Live updates: Thunderstorms, some severe, cross New York State

Scattered storms move across New York State Thursday afternoon into the first part of Thursday night. Some will likely become severe. Read our overview of what to expect here. Below is a Twitter feed of the latest information from our Spectrum News 1 meteorologists, as well as the National Weather Service. Be sure you've turned on your weather notifications in the Spectrum News app, so you're aware of severe weather before it strikes.
ENVIRONMENT

