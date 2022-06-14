ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Ex-WWE star Jeff Hardy arrested in Florida on DUI charge, report says

By Nexstar Media Wire, Zachary Winiecki
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wQtP2_0gACrlxD00

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Former WWE star and current AEW wrestler Jeff Hardy was arrested in Florida early Monday morning, according to reports.

WESH 2 News reported Hardy was pulled over on I-95 by Florida Highway Patrol after they received calls about a possible impaired driver in Volusia County.

He was arrested on three charges, including a third DUI offense within the last 10 years and driving with a suspended license.

He was taken to the Volusia County Jail on a $3,500 bond.

Police: Children locked out of St. Pete apartment break into neighbor’s home for food, juice

WWE describes Hardy as “one of the most popular WWE Champions in history.”

Hardy, known as The Charismatic Enigma, is half of the wrestling duo The Hardy Boyz with his brother Matt, reports sister station WGHP .

They were set to wrestle in the World Tag Title 3-Way Ladder Match against Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus and the Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday . It’s unclear whether the arrest will affect the match.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Volusia County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Volusia County, FL
Sports
County
Volusia County, FL
WLNS

Tornado in Wisconsin travels 15 miles, blows over semis

TOMAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A tornado in the west/central Wisconsin area tipped semi-trucks on their sides and caused widespread damage. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4 p.m. on June 15, a tornado was reported east of Tomah. Authorities say the tornado traveled northeast from HWY 131 and County HWY A for […]
TOMAH, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Hardy
WLNS

‘Dirt School’ bike park opens up in Holt

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — Mid-Michigan now has a new place for bike riders to explore. There was a ribbon cutting Monday morning for the new Dirt School. The capital region’s first-ever bicycle playground and skills park for riders of all ages and skill levels in Holt. Photojournalist Dan Ray took a trip to the new […]
HOLT, MI
WLNS

Michigan confirms 15,578 COVID-19 cases this week

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan has confirmed 15,578 new COVID-19 cases and 137 new deaths this week. The state’s average is now 2,225 new cases per day. The state has seen 2,581,397 total cases and 36,675 deaths. Eaton County is in the “medium” transmission rate category, while Ingham, Clinton and Jackson are […]
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Aew#Wesh 2 News#Florida Highway Patrol#Wwe Champions#Wghp#The Young Bucks#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
WLNS

Abbott forced to close formula plant after flooding

Severe weather has forced Abbott Nutrition to pause production at a Michigan baby formula factory that had just restarted after being closed for several months, contributing to a national shortage.
WLNS

JOB ALERT: The Michigan Department of Corrections is hiring

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Corrections is hiring corrections officers. Corrections officers get health, dental, vision, and life insurance from the state. There are also health care jobs available, including nurses, social workers, dentists, x-ray technicians, and more. Corrections officers can make up to $60,900 in...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

WLNS

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy