Motorcar Parts of America: Q4 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
 2 days ago
Motorcar Parts of America MPAA reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Motorcar Parts of America missed estimated earnings by 46.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.47.

Revenue was down $4.21 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 4.23% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Motorcar Parts of America's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021

EPS Estimate 0.31 0.45 0.23 0.64

EPS Actual 0.60 0.68 0.43 0.74

Revenue Estimate 140.50M 142.67M 120.40M 153.30M

Revenue Actual 161.81M 175.55M 149.03M 168.13M

To track all earnings releases for Motorcar Parts of America visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

