490 Farmers feeds the community

For so many of us, thanks to Covid, it’s been quite a while since last attending a large outdoor concert, let alone a major jazz concert. Luckily, a major jazz concert is back big time this month, just a few Thruway exits away in Rochester, NY., where the 19th Rochester International Jazz Festival is back after a hiatus of 2 years. This would have been its 21st anniversary if not for cancellations the past two years due to the pandemic. Beginning on Friday, June 17 through Sat. On June 25 nearly 1800 artists from over a dozen countries will perform 325+ concerts, plus dozens more in downtown Rochester clubs and popup performances in the streets.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO