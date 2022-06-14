ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

490 Farmers feeds the community

By Fox Rochester
WUHF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article490 Farmers Community Garden, located just outside the South Wedge in Rochester, has a mission to...

foxrochester.com

WHEC TV-10

Fairport Angels Blood Drive on June 16

FAIRPORT, NY (WHEC) - The eleventh annual Fairport Angels Blood Drive is set to take place on Thursday, June 16. The Fairport Angels Blood Drive collected 117 units in 2021—the highest blood collection to date. The families are hoping to collect 150 units this year, with consideration for all of the increased medical needs in our area and across the United States. Your blood donation can save up to three lives.
FAIRPORT, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester community to celebrate Juneteenth with festivities this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Juneteenth is a holiday that celebrates the date when thousands of slaves in Texas finally learned they were free. It came two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. The Rochester community will be celebrating Juneteenth this coming weekend. It has been celebrated within the Black community for...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester’s Party in the Park concerts series returns for 2022

​ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​Party in the Park is back again for the summer with a lineup of concerts every Thursday through August. Our Brianna Hamblin is at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, where those concerts will take place, speaking with event organizers Kara Osipovitch, City of Rochester special events manager, Jeff Springut, Rochester Events owner.
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Highlighting LGBTQ+ people of color

One month from today, the Rochester Pride Parade and Festival will return. The parade is scheduled for July 16 on Park Avenue, followed by the festival at Cobbs Hill Park. Susanna Speed, co-chair of ROC Pride Collective, and Manager of the Mocha Center Jonathan Jordan joined Good Day Rochester to discuss the importance of highlighting people of color in the LGBTQ+ community.
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Business
Rochester, NY
Industry
City
Rochester, NY
rockninefourthree.com

Rochester adding mine life with big expansion

Coeur Mining’s expansion project at the Rochester silver and gold mine in Pershing County will add years of mine life to Rochester, where mining began in 1986. “We’re just really excited that this project is making it possible to extend operations for another 13 years,” said Tim Dimock, Rochester’s assistant general manager. “Without the expansion, mine life will be limited.”
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

‘We are at war for talent’: New Monroe County initiative aims to boost local workforce

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new Monroe County program will help local businesses recruit and retain area college graduates, according to Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. Bello joined local economic leaders for a press conference Tuesday morning to announce details on the new Rochester Emerging Talent and Innovations Network (RETAIN) program, a “new initiative to […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse, Rochester radio DJ ‘Mayor’ Pete Kennedy out after iHeartMedia layoffs

A radio DJ heard at multiple stations in Upstate New York is gone from the airwaves after the latest round of iHeartMedia layoffs. Radio Insight reports the broadcasting giant started cutting positions nationwide last week due to revenue projections trending downward for the rest of the year. Job dismissals include programming, on-air and digital staff, including “The Mayor” Pete Kennedy.
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: No cash accepted at checkout?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Let's answer a good question about shopping. This is about how payment at self-checkout at the grocery store. A viewer called us asking: "Why do the self-checkouts at Wegmans not accept cash?”. That is true. They don't take cash or coin. It's something we're seeing...
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

How a long senior living community is celebrating Pride Month

The Legacy Community at Clover Blossom is hosting a class series once a week at 2:00 p.m. to raise awareness and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. The Clover Blossom Community is one of the only communities in Rochester that is SAGE platinum certified. SAGE is the oldest and largest non-profit organization that draws the focus on issues surrounding LGBTQ+ aging, while providing the necessary resources to improve the lives of LGBTQ+ seniors.
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
WHEC TV-10

Seneca Park Zoo welcomes its first successful Canada lynx litter

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A new litter of lynx kittens arrived at the Seneca Park Zoo on Tuesday. In an announcement Wednesday, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said that 9-year-old mother Bianca gave birth to the first successful Canada lynx litter at the Rochester zoo. “Each day they are getting...
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Flowers Appear All Over Newark

The Village of Newark streets, front yards, and parks got cleaner and greener recently at the 16th Annual Community Pride Day. Volunteers planted flowers, pulled weeds, and picked up trash throughout the village. Residents and business owners all over the village also showed their pride by cleaning and adorning their own front yards and storefronts with beautiful flowers in an effort to make our community sparkle.
NEWARK, NY
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Allegany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegany; Broome; Cattaraugus; Cayuga; Chautauqua; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Erie; Franklin; Genesee; Hamilton; Herkimer; Jefferson; Lewis; Livingston; Madison; Monroe; Niagara; Oneida; Onondaga; Ontario; Orleans; Oswego; Otsego; Schuyler; Seneca; St. Lawrence; Steuben; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins; Wayne; Wyoming; Yates TORNADO WATCH 376 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGANY BROOME CATTARAUGUS CAYUGA CHAUTAUQUA CHEMUNG CHENANGO CORTLAND DELAWARE ERIE FRANKLIN GENESEE HAMILTON HERKIMER JEFFERSON LEWIS LIVINGSTON MADISON MONROE NIAGARA ONEIDA ONONDAGA ONTARIO ORLEANS OSWEGO OTSEGO SCHUYLER SENECA ST. LAWRENCE STEUBEN SULLIVAN TIOGA TOMPKINS WAYNE WYOMING YATES
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Headliners to perform free shows at this year’s Jazz Festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This year’s CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival will be held June 17-25 in Rochester. Festival Executive Director and Co-Producer Marc Iacona discussed the highly anticipated community event Wednesday during our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation. “It feels like the first one since the...
ROCHESTER, NY
artvoice.com

Rochester’s World Class International Jazz Festival is Back With Lots and Lots of Free Shows

For so many of us, thanks to Covid, it’s been quite a while since last attending a large outdoor concert, let alone a major jazz concert. Luckily, a major jazz concert is back big time this month, just a few Thruway exits away in Rochester, NY., where the 19th Rochester International Jazz Festival is back after a hiatus of 2 years. This would have been its 21st anniversary if not for cancellations the past two years due to the pandemic. Beginning on Friday, June 17 through Sat. On June 25 nearly 1800 artists from over a dozen countries will perform 325+ concerts, plus dozens more in downtown Rochester clubs and popup performances in the streets.
ROCHESTER, NY

