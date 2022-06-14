MO Congressman Calls January 6th Hearing a “Dog-and-Pony Show”

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Congressman Sean Casten announced Monday evening that his 17-year-old daughter, Gwen, has died."The Casten family requests privacy, and we will be issuing no further comment during this heartbreaking time," Casten's office said in an email.Shortly before Casten's congressional office announced his daughter's death, Casten's campaign asked all Illinois TV stations to immediately pull his campaign spots off the air until further notice.A Democrat from Downers Grove, the 50-year-old Casten is running for his third term in Congress in the newly drawn 6th District, which he has represented since defeating Republican incumbent Congressman Peter Roskam in 2018.Casten...
