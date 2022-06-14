ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

MO Congressman Calls January 6th Hearing a “Dog-and-Pony Show”

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongressman Sam Graves (MO-06) (MISSOURINET) – Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves calls the prime-time January 6th Congressional hearing a “dog-and-pony show.” The Republican...

Comments / 4

curlymike
2d ago

? Sam must be in the same orbit that Trump is. I just cannot believe how gullible individuals are i.e. certain members of congress. Down right disturbing.

11
Chad Bloomfield
2d ago

Pelosi did invite the two Republicans who are on the committee. McCarthy nominated 5, but 2 if those were under investigation for their roles in the insurrection and it would have been a huge conflict of interest for them to stay. Pelosi agreed to the other 3, but McCarthy threw a baby fit and pulled his nominees and threatened to punish any Republican who agreed to join the committee. He hates this committee because it is showing Trump's guilt in the very words of his own staff and close family. Graves is part of the Republican party willing to hurt our country intentionally and then whine about the Democrats. He voted against the bill to help get baby formula back on the shelves and to create alternate infrastructure so that the closure of a factory doesn't have the same effect. After he voted against the bill designed to help, he posted that it was "Biden's formula shortage". He then went to local stores for photo ops talking about how he was working to help.

3
Michael herring
2d ago

Now Congressman, let's be fair. It's a canine and equestrian event.

6
Daily Mail

January 6 committee releases video of Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk giving Capitol tour on January 5 to rioter who hours later warned AOC and Nancy Pelosi mob was 'coming' for them and would pull speaker 'out by your hairs'

The House's select committee on January 6 released a video Wednesday of Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk giving a January 5 tour of the Capitol in which one man was captured snapping pictures of tunnels, hallways and security checkpoints. The committee said in the video's introduction that it was the same...
Law & Crime

Ohio Man Who Said ‘Antifa’ Was Responsible for Jan. 6 Pleads Guilty to Storming the Capitol

An Ohio man who claimed to believe that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was “all Antifa” has pleaded guilty to storming the building. Stephen Michael Ayres, 39, admitted Wednesday to engaging in disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds on Jan. 6. He acknowledged that he had traveled from Ohio to Washington, D.C. in order to attend Donald Trump‘s so-called “Stop the Steal” rally, during which the former president told thousands of supporters to march to the Capitol to “demand” that Congress not certify Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral win.
CBS Chicago

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten's 17-year-old daughter, Gwen, dies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Congressman Sean Casten announced Monday evening that his 17-year-old daughter, Gwen, has died."The Casten family requests privacy, and we will be issuing no further comment during this heartbreaking time," Casten's office said in an email.Shortly before Casten's congressional office announced his daughter's death, Casten's campaign asked all Illinois TV stations to immediately pull his campaign spots off the air until further notice.A Democrat from Downers Grove, the 50-year-old Casten is running for his third term in Congress in the newly drawn 6th District, which he has represented since defeating Republican incumbent Congressman Peter Roskam in 2018.Casten...
NBC News

The Jan. 6 committee's evidence spoke for itself. Is the Justice Department listening?

WASHINGTON — The evidence was the star witness. In painstaking detail, and with brutal new footage of the attack at the U.S. Capitol, the House Jan. 6 committee began to lay out its case Thursday that the insurrection was planned — and that it was only the most conspicuous component of a sprawling and illegal offensive by then-President Donald Trump to remain in power.
People

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman Recounts How He Held Off Mob on Jan. 6

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman on Monday described the scene of the violent rioters breaching the building on Jan. 6, 2021 as akin to "something out of medieval times." Goodman — who played an integral role in protecting lawmakers from the violent riots in Washington, D.C. that day, which left five people dead — testified Monday in the trial of Kevin Seefried and his son, Hunter Seefried, who are both charged in connection with the attack.
Rolling Stone

MAGA Lawmaker Led Jan. 6 Rally Attendee on Capitol Tour Day Before Attack

Click here to read the full article. Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.) led a group of a constituents on a tour of the Capitol last Jan. 5, which is a little suspicious given that a day later a mob of former President Trump’s supporters would storm the building in an effort to stop the certification of the Electoral College — something Loudermilk also opposed. The Jan. 6 committee asked Loudermilk about the tour, but on Tuesday the Capitol Police said they found “no evidence” he led a tour of people trying to gather information about the layout of the Capitol a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

