Enjoy Fourth of July at the Firecracker Cruise-In

The first annual Charity Gala, presented by OHENEBA Soccer Academy, will be held at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center in Lima. The benefit will fund more than 650 scholarships for children to attend OHENEBA’s yearly soccer programs. Tickets are $60 for single, $100 for couple, $400 for table of eight. Purchase tickets online at ohenebasocceracademy.com/donate or by calling 419-905-4708 or 419-860-7648.
LIMA — “We’ve had people who have been coming to our concerts for many, many years,” said Chad Higgins, president, who has been with the Lima Area Concert Band (LACB) for 14 years. “They’re clapping and having a fun time.”. The Sousa Salute performance...
LIMA — Several young peregrine falcons have fledged from their nest box atop the Chase building at 121 W. High St. in downtown Lima. Four chicks hatched beginning April 25, and wildlife professionals are optimistic that all four successfully fledged, according to a June 14 update to the Falcon Nest Blog on the Ohio Department of Natural Resources website.
OTTAWA - Garry and Rose Kleman have been advisors of the Miller City New Cleveland Green Promise 4-H club for the last 15 years. Garry Kleman, who is the longest serving fair board member and is the current Putnam County Fair Board Director, said, “This is going to be a great fair this year. We have a lot of fair board people who have worked hard to get this fair going.”
BLUFFTON — The Bluffton Lions Foundation will host its eighth annual “Ride to Remember,” a cycling tour of the beautiful northwest Ohio countryside with two mass starts 7 a.m. (100-mile ride) and 8 a.m. (others) on Saturday, July 16 at the Bluffton Family Recreation Center, 215 Snider Road, Bluffton.
The following individuals were indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury on June 14. Dominic A. McCrate, 28, Ottawa; domestic violence. Aaron L. Hazelton, 33, Pandora; tampering with records and forgery. Cindy Hartman; 71, Columbus Grove; complicity in the commission of an offense. Jennifer L. Hahn, 41, Oakwood; theft of...
OTTAWA — Join the second annual “Chiropractic Keeps Me Moving” 5K race with check-in starting at 6:30 p.m. and the race starting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30 at the Car-E-It Party Shop, 1206 E. Main St., Ottawa. The cost is $40 per runner, including a T-shirt....
While there are tons of restaurants that have been open since the 20th century and are most definitely considered "old" there are very few restaurants that have been open since the 19th century, these are the restaurants that are considered "historic."
Zachary Burke, 19, of Lima, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 30 days jail. 29 days suspended. $250 fine. William A. Benjamin, 46, of Lima, found guilty of DUS - 12 point susp. Sentence: 30 days jail. 27 days suspended. $250 fine. Benjamin A. Burton, 39, of Lima, found guilty of...
600 block of Findlay Road, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday. 1400 block of Lakewood Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday. 500 block of East Hanthorn Drive, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Wednesday. 100 block of West McKibben Street, Lima...
COVINGTON — The last three months have been full of the unexpected for Ben Wilson. “I never would have expected this,” Ben said. “You don’t expect to get cancer at 29 years old.”. Ben has lived in the area his whole life, having graduated from Covington...
LAKEVIEW — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is continuing to work to control aquatic vegetation growth in Indian Lake, a situation that could impact boating at the state park. The agency is also releasing updates on these efforts to help keep the public informed on how it is progressing.
OTTAWA — Severe storms Monday night left many residents in Putnam County without power, a problem compounded by record-setting temperatures soaring past 90 degrees that triggered a region-wide Excessive Heat Warning from the National Weather Service. Wednesday’s high of 98 degrees eclipsed Ottawa’s previous record temperature of 95 degrees for the date, set back in 1967, according to AccuWeather. Organizations across the county scrambled to take care of affected residents who needed to beat the heat.
The Antwerp/Payne/Paulding County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) has purchased the former Park Station property in Antwerp. The property has been submitted into the Ohio Brownfield Remediation program. Upon state approval, the buildings on the property will be leveled and removed and the property remediated. The hope is to bring the property back to a natural state and open up the opportunity for future development.
COLDWATER — Coldwater Police are investigating a crash involving a train and semi-tractor trailer, which heavily damaged a local business Thursday morning. The crash was reported in the 200 block of Main Street, near First Street, just after 11:20 a.m. Thursday morning. Coldwater Police Chief Jason Miller said that...
I had a ticket for Friday night’s play at Encore Theatre. Unfortunately, the play could not be presented, so that afternoon Encore tried reaching me by phone. My phone had been disconnected, and they were unable to reach me. Next, they searched to find a family member to call. My sister did not answer.
LIMA — Winds up to 75 mph from a storm Monday night threw tree limbs to the ground and knocked power out throughout the region. Losing electricity on a day with record-breaking just adding to the region’s discomfort. Temperatures hit 95 degrees in Lima on Tuesday, setting a new record high, according to AccuWeather. Temperatures won’t be much better Wednesday, with a predicted high of 96 degrees.
Please consider this to be an open letter on behalf of many citizens in Allen County who have knowledge of the lonely male goose in the Meijer parking lot. We find it simply sad and horrifying that his mate was taken away, and he has been left to cry and wait for her return. Please do your best to reunite these feathered friends as soon as possible.
LIMA — AARP Ohio is stopping in Lima to hear from voters aged 50 and older from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. June 22 at the Bradfield Community Center, 550 S. Collett St. The event will be part of AARP’s 2022 Deciding Voices Listening Session, which will also make stops in Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati and Portsmouth. The event is designed to listen to the concerns of those in the over-50 demographic when it comes to this November’s election.
