ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Several Allen County roads shut down following Monday night storms

By Jake Thomas
wfft.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Several roads across Allen County are closed as of Tuesday morning. The Allen County Highway Department North Barn says the closures are from last night's storms after trees and debris fell onto roads blocking traffic. Here's where the closures have been reported at:....

www.wfft.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfft.com

City:6 traffic lights remain out of service in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — City leaders say less than a dozen traffic lights are still not working after a derecho ripped through northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio late Monday night. City of Fort Wayne leaders say as of Thursday afternoon, nine traffic lights are still out of order.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Traffic Alert: Crashes close stretch of I-469 southbound

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A stretch of southbound I-469 in Allen County is closed as the result of one or more crashes. According to dispatchers, motorists are being diverted off at SR 37. Google maps indicates there are two crashes located north of the U.S. 30 interchange. There’s no word...
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#County Highway#Island Park#Road Closures#County Line#Weather#Traffic
wfft.com

Severe winds destroy airplane hangar on Columbia City farm

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) - Monday night’s severe storms tore through Whitley County down State Road 9. So the next day, Jerry Wigent checked his farm, where one airplane hangar shed stood mostly unscathed. The other features an airplane that shouldn't be airborne in the way it stands now.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

CORONER: Waynedale woman died in Monday’s derecho

The Allen County Coroner’s Office says a woman died in Waynedale during the derecho that swept through the area Monday night. The coroner’s office says 89-year-old Janet Howell was inside her house in the 5400 block of Mason Drive when the storm came through and was severely cut from shattered glass. A neighbor told us a tree crashed into her home, saying it took the ambulance about an hour to get to her because of debris caused by the storm.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Several Remain Without Power Across Fort Wayne, Progress Continuing To Be Made

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Slowly but surely, power continues to come back on across Northeast Indiana. It has been a stressful 72 hours for residents across the area as Monday night’s severe storms that left much of Fort Wayne ravished with down trees and power lines also left over 40,000 people in the dark without power followed by consecutive days of temperatures surpassing the 90 degree mark. As many have seen power return, others remain questioning when they will see service restored. As of a Wednesday Night update from Indiana Michigan Power, a little more than 13,000 people were still without power however Tracy Warner, Corporate Communications Manager for Indiana Michigan Power tells WOWO News that number continues to shrink. Overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning over 6,500 customers power were restored with approximately 8,000 customers still waiting. Officials from AEP said that hundreds of crews have worked 16-hour shifts to get power restored to everyone who was affected by the storms.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Homeowners turn to cleanup efforts following damaging storms

The neighborhoods surrounding Waynedale seemed to take the brunt of the storm within Fort Wayne, but out west in Arcola, the trees didn’t stand a chance against the more than 80-mile-per-hour winds. Homeowners turn to cleanup efforts following damaging storms. The neighborhoods surrounding Waynedale seemed to take the brunt...
FORT WAYNE, IN
22 WSBT

Monday night storm wreaks havoc in parts of viewing area

Monday night’s storms wreaked havoc from Marcellus to Fort Wayne. With pockets of damage in other places. Indiana Michigan Power reports that 37,800 customers are still without power in southwest Michigan and northern Indiana. A majority of those without power are in the Fort Wayne area. Midwest Energy &...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Goshen businesses left without power after severe storms

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - As crews continue to restore power across Michiana, several businesses in Goshen are still feeling the heat. “Our power went off and can’t get nobody out there to fix it,” Goshen resident Delmas Davis says. And for folks like Josh Wakeman, who manages Goshen...
GOSHEN, IN
Lima News

Power loss pulls people together in Putnam County

OTTAWA — Severe storms Monday night left many residents in Putnam County without power, a problem compounded by record-setting temperatures soaring past 90 degrees that triggered a region-wide Excessive Heat Warning from the National Weather Service. Wednesday’s high of 98 degrees eclipsed Ottawa’s previous record temperature of 95 degrees for the date, set back in 1967, according to AccuWeather. Organizations across the county scrambled to take care of affected residents who needed to beat the heat.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
22 WSBT

Goshen area cleans up after Monday night's storm damage

It’s a similar story in Elkhart County, where the clean-up continues. Officials say roads should be cleared now but overnight, trees and power lines were down throughout the area. Goshen College now has 10 trees that need to be removed. Massive trees were uprooted damaging the building next to...
GOSHEN, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy