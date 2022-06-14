Several Allen County roads shut down following Monday night storms

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Slowly but surely, power continues to come back on across Northeast Indiana. It has been a stressful 72 hours for residents across the area as Monday night’s severe storms that left much of Fort Wayne ravished with down trees and power lines also left over 40,000 people in the dark without power followed by consecutive days of temperatures surpassing the 90 degree mark. As many have seen power return, others remain questioning when they will see service restored. As of a Wednesday Night update from Indiana Michigan Power, a little more than 13,000 people were still without power however Tracy Warner, Corporate Communications Manager for Indiana Michigan Power tells WOWO News that number continues to shrink. Overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning over 6,500 customers power were restored with approximately 8,000 customers still waiting. Officials from AEP said that hundreds of crews have worked 16-hour shifts to get power restored to everyone who was affected by the storms.

