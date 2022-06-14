ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘He could’ve died!’: Tennessee mom says after 16-year-old’s brutal beating

By Shay Arthur
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A family is seeking answers after they say a 16-year-old boy was brutally beaten by a group of teens and a woman in Orange Mound.

Terrance Raymond’s mother Bernice Talley says a video shows him hospitalized and badly beaten.

“He could’ve died,” she said.

The scare happened Friday night. Terrance was at a nearby park with several other teenagers.

“The guys took his hat and his phone, and he was trying to get it back. It started a confrontation. They got to fighting,” his mother said.

Other teens got involved. Terrance tried running away but the group caught up to him several times and started beating him. Police say he was beaten with bottles, sticks, and bricks.

His goal was to make it to a gas station he was familiar with in Orange Mound.

“They ended up catching him at the gas station while he was running. Apparently, by that time, they jumped in the car with someone,” Talley said.

She believes the woman who attacked her son in the parking lot is one of the teen’s aunts.

“From what I heard, he picked up a stick and was trying to hit one of the boys, and that’s when she hit him in the back of the head with the tire iron,” Talley said. “When she hit him, he dropped and started having seizures, you know, dropped and started shaking.”

The teen spent the night at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital after receiving 18 stitches in the back of his head.

“And he had a skull fracture from the impact,” Talley said.

Now recovering at home, he’s left rattled.

“He don’t even want to go outside. He’s like, ‘Mom, I’m never going outside,'” Talley said.

She wants those involved to be charged.

“They have to be held accountable for what they did because it was unnecessary. Instead of her getting out to stop them, she engaged with them, and I don’t think that’s right. My baby could’ve died out there,” she said.

At last check, police were looking for at least three teens and the woman. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

Judy Massengale
2d ago

Everyone of them should be held accountable, have to pay all present medical bills and future bills incurred because of this injury and serve jail time. There is no sense in allowing this on our streets.

Elroyce Williams
2d ago

That would've been the perfect teaching opportunity to show these kids right from wrong which they knew. Instead the adult fed into the pack mentally. This shows how weak minded she is/was...

alma bond
2d ago

They definitely need to be brought to justice !!!!.Someone please come forward with information.to the family,I am sorry this happened.

