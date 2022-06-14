ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, IN

Mitchell High School student awarded scholarship, will spend next year at German school

By Noah Dalton, The Times-Mail
MITCHELL — Anna Sowders will be spending time at a new high school next year, but it's not because her parents are moving from the Lawrence County area.

The soon-to-be sophomore at Mitchell High School will be heading to Germany after being selected as a recipient of the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange (CBYX) scholarship, which will allow her to live with a host family and attend a German high school.

The scholarship is awarded to just 250 high school students in the United States each year. Jointly funded by the U.S. Congress and the German Bundestag, the scholarship was established in 1983 to help strengthen ties between the U.S. and Germany.

Sowders found the CBYX scholarship last year while looking online for exchange year programs, after deciding during her eighth-grade year that she wanted to pursue studying internationally during high school. She applied for CBYX in September because she felt it was the best of the options she had found.

“CBYX is the perfect opportunity to gain firsthand experience by meeting new people, learning a new language, and learning about a new culture,” Sowders said.

After completing the writing prompts and interviews required for her application, Sowders was informed in February that she had been selected as a semi-finalist. By March, she was told she had been selected as a finalist.

Later that m, Sowders learned she was chosen as one of the 250 students to be given an opportunity to study abroad through the program next year. According to Sowders, her immediate reaction to the news was disbelief, that quickly turned to excitement.

“When I found out I had been selected I was first in disbelief. Then was super happy. The feeling of months of hard work paying off was amazing. It was hard to believe I was going to be able to fulfill my dream of living abroad so young. Lastly, I was extremely grateful to have been selected for such an amazing program,” she explained.

Sowders hopes to utilize her experience in Germany by studying international relations in college after graduating high school, with her eventual goal to become a U.S. diplomat.

Though she remains excited for the opportunity, Sowders said she will miss her family and friends back home while she is away.

“I am going to miss my friends, family, and home so much. When applying I had to think a lot about how I would handle being away from home. However, I then realized that 10 months isn't a lot of time in the long run and that this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I know it is going to be difficult, but it is worth it. It also helps that I can text, call and Facetime people from home when I miss them,” Sowders said.

Her parents, Jean and Matthew Sowders, are proud of their daughter and excited for the opportunity awarded to her by this scholarship, though they will both miss her in the 10 months that she will be gone.

"I am very excited for Anna. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for her. She will get to live with a host family, go to school, and experience another culture for 10 months. I will miss her. We spend a lot of time on the golf course together. But she will get to make memories and establish relationships that will last for a lifetime. I am also excited about visiting her and getting to experience Germany for myself," Matthew said.

"When Anna approached us about this scholarship, I wasn't sure how I felt about it. In her eighth-grade college & careers class, she realized that working for the State Department really made sense for her aptitudes, personality and life goals. She explored what it would take to work as a foreign service officer one day and in that process found the CBYX scholarship for high school students. After watching her work hard filling out applications, writing essays and interviewing for months, I knew the process of applying was a valuable learning experience in and of itself. It is hard to think about her being away from home for so long, but I am confident Anna will learn and grow in ways she never could in a traditional school environment. I am proud, a bit scared, but mostly excited for her to spend a year living in Germany,” Jean said.

Through text messaging, phone calls and video calls platforms, the Sowders will be able to stay in communication during Anna’s trip. Jean is thankful for one application in particular that will help them stay in touch with their daughter.

“Thank God for FaceTime,” Anna's mother exclaimed.

Noah Dalton is a reporter in Bedford, IN. He can be reached at ndalton@tmnews.com

This article originally appeared on The Times-Mail: Mitchell High School student awarded scholarship, will spend next year at German school

