ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

AP News Guide: A look at Maine’s primary elections

By PATRICK WHITTLE, DAVID SHARP
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VtYkB_0gACnoAs00
1 of 4

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Turnout was low Tuesday during a Maine primary election that served as a tune-up before the November general election, which will have many more voters and higher stakes.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said there was no contested statewide race to bring out voters.

“Because the top-of-the-ticket races are already decided, we’re not seeing the same voter turnout that we normally see,” she said.

But there was a contest in the 2nd Congressional District, where a former Republican congressman seeking to return to his old seat held off a challenge from a fellow party member. Former Rep. Bruce Poliquin and Liz Caruso both wanted to challenge Democratic Rep. Jared Golden in a closely watched congressional race, and Poliquin won the chance to do so.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills faces former Republican Gov. Paul LePage — both ran unopposed in their primaries. Likewise, Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree and her opponent, Republican Ed Thelander, face no competitors in their parties.

Elsewhere, a group funded by Democratic megadonor George Soros is funneling $300,000 into a district attorney race.

U.S. HOUSE

Poliquin represented Maine’s 2nd Congressional District from 2015 to 2019 until losing to the current seat holder, Golden. Golden’s victory over Poliquin was the first congressional election decided by ranked-choice voting in U.S. history.

This year, Poliquin is hoping to win a rematch over Golden in one of the most closely watched races of the 2022 midterm elections. But first, staved off a challenge from Caruso, the first selectman of the tiny town of Caratunk, in Tuesday’s primary.

Poliquin is a businessman who also served as Maine’s state treasurer for two years before becoming a congressman. He said he decided to run again because of a Washington agenda he described as “big government socialism” and runaway inflation.

“I came out again from semiretirement because our country and our state are in deep trouble,” he said.

Caruso, in addition to being the top official in a town of about 80, is a former engineer and current Maine guide who said she is running for Congress to return government to the people.

“Rural Mainers aren’t looking for the candidate that is the wealthiest. They are looking for the person that will represent them the best,” Caruso said.

The 2nd District is a vast, largely rural district that is politically mixed, frequently competitive and includes much of the state’s northern and western area. The largest city in the district is Lewiston, which is 35 miles (56 kilometers) from Portland and is the largest city in inland Maine with about 37,000 residents. The general election ballot will also include Tiffany Bond, an independent candidate.

GOVERNOR

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and her challenger, former Republican Gov. Paul LePage, were both unopposed in their respective primaries, and looking ahead to the November election.

Mills has touted her handling of the state budget and pandemic for allowing the state to recover — and to return the bulk of a $1.2 billion surplus to taxpayers in the form of $850 inflationary relief checks.

LePage, who’s seeking a third term, has criticized what he described as Mills’ heavy-handed executive decrees during the COVID-19 pandemic and one-time budget “gimmicks.”

It’s viewed as a tight race with a third candidate who’s making his first bid for elected office. Down East physician Sam Hunkler is an independent who has a self-imposed spending cap of $5,000.

DISTRICT ATTORNEY

The district attorney race in Cumberland County was jolted by outside cash tied to Democratic billionaire donor George Soros.

A Soros-backed super PAC provided $300,000 to a political action committee that’s running attack ads against incumbent Jonathan Sahrbeck on behalf of Jacqueline Sartoris. Both are running as Democrats, but Sartoris said she’s the only life “lifelong Democrat” in the race. Sahrbeck, who previously ran as independent, called the spending “outrageous.”

Together the candidates also raised about $70,000 for the race. That, too, is a big sum for a prosecutor race in Maine.

Sartoris emerged as the victor on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Maine House Primary Election Results

Maine has two U.S. House seats. Primaries with only one candidate are not included on the ballot. Thus, there is no coverage of results for the Democratic primaries in the 1st and 2nd congressional districts and for the Republican primaries in the 1st congressional district. Republican candidates Elizabeth Caruso and Bruce Poliquin face off in the 2nd congressional district.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewiston, ME
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Government
Portland, ME
Elections
State
Washington State
Maine State
Maine Elections
Portland, ME
Government
State
Maine State
City
Washington, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chellie Pingree
Person
George Soros
Person
Janet Mills
Person
Bruce Poliquin
Person
Paul Lepage
Must Read Alaska

Alaska Senate Democrats furious over rejected ballots

Alaska Senate Democrats have sent a letter to the Division of Elections and the lieutenant governor demanding answers for the very high rejection rates of mail-in ballots in the special primary election for the United States Congress. According to Division of Elections data, one area of Alaska had more than...
lcnme.com

Reny Wins Democrat Nod for Senate District 13

Cameron Reny, of Bristol, emerged victorious in the Democratic primary for Maine Senate District 13 on Tuesday, June 14. Reny defeated David Levesque, of Newcastle, 2,158-1,068, according to unofficial results from town clerks. In a statement, Reny congratulated Levesque on a “strong and civil primary campaign” and said she looks...
BRISTOL, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Primary Election#Republican Primary#Ap News Guide#Democratic
WMTW

Sitting Maine legislator dies two days before unopposed primary

MADISON, Maine — A Maine state legislator who was running for another term in Augusta passed away on Sunday. State Rep. Jeffrey Gifford, a Republican from Lincoln, is unopposed in Tuesday's primary. Gifford served four terms in the House from 2006 to 2014 and was elected to another term...
AUGUSTA, ME
8 News Now

Nevada primary election results: Live updates as votes counted

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Results from Tuesday’s Nevada primary election are coming in, and November races are starting to shape up. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo will face Democratic incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak in November. Former attorney general Adam Laxalt will face incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in the race for U.S. Senate. The […]
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine voters head to the polls for primary elections Tuesday

MAINE, Maine — Voters in Maine will head to the polls Tuesday, June 14, for primaries and several other local elections. The race for congress in the second district is getting a lot of attention, with former congressman Bruce Poliquin facing off against Liz Caruso for the Republican nomination. The Republican winner will later face Democratic Rep. Jared Golden and Independent Tiffany Bond in November's general election.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

No longer dry; Maine towns vote to approve liquor sales

HARTFORD, Maine — Voters in at least two Maine communities decided Tuesday they want to allow liquor sales. Both Hartford and Corinth have been dry towns until now. In Hartford, voters overwhelmingly decided to allow the sale of liquor and wine every day of the week. The decision was broken down through five questions, but all passed with more than 72% support.
HARTFORD, ME
observer-me.com

Maine towns will be the new owners of a beleaguered Hampden trash plan

The group that represents more than 100 Maine cities and towns will be the new owner of a shuttered trash plant in Hampden. While the Municipal Review Committee will get the facility at a fraction of the cost it took to create, it will be saddled with high costs to restart the plant that’s been dormant for two years.
HAMPDEN, ME
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's Sen. Grassley, Franken campaigns spar over KKK reference

Sen. Chuck Grassley's campaign likened his opponent, Mike Franken, to Nancy Pelosi and tweeted a FOX News link Tuesday that says Franken wants to make Iowa more liberal.The other side: The retired U.S. Navy Admiral Franken responded via Twitter Wednesday with a 1980 newspaper clip from the Sioux City Journal. The tweet has since been deleted.In it, Grassley was named by the Ku Klux Klan as one of 50 congressmen and senators that "deserve White Christian Patriots' support for re-election due to his record," the 42-year-old story said.In an online response, Michaela Sundermann, a spokesperson for Grassley's campaign, called Franken's campaign "disgusting." Franken’s since-deleted tweet via an earlier screenshot of his Twitter feedReality check: Candidates can't always control who support them and we found no evidence that Grassley sought the KKK's support.Grassley "doesn’t have a racist bone in his body," Sundermann said in a statement to Axios Wednesday. He has worked to strengthen hate crime laws, fought inequities in the United State Department of Agriculture loan program for Black farmers and was an early leader in the Voting Rights Act, she said.
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

943K+
Followers
457K+
Post
427M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy