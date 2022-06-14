ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Owensboro Police investigating overnight homicide

WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o3N56_0gACng7400

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Owensboro Police is investigating a homicide after a person was shot late Monday night.

Officers responded to 1200 block of West 7th Street shortly after 11 Monday night for a possible car crash with injuries where a building had been hit.

When OPD arrived, a bystander was performing CPR on the vehicle’s driver. The driver had also suffered a single gunshot wound.

He was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital by ambulance where he later died.

Detectives believe the man was shot in the 900 block of West 7th Street. After being shot, the man drove off and hit a house.

Anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270- 687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
k105.com

Leitchfield police investigating after Best Donuts burglarized

The Leitchfield Police Department is investigating after Best Donuts was burglarized. Wednesday morning at approximately 2:00, LPD Detective Sgt. Jesse Townsend and Officers Eugene Cain and Missy Skaggs responded to Best Donuts at 707 North Main Street after a worker arrived and discovered the business had been burglarized. Police cleared the building upon arrival and found no intruders inside.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
14news.com

Evansville police respond to shots fired report Wed. night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Reports show a woman told police someone came into her home on Lincoln Avenue and took her phone in Evansville Wednesday night. Once that person left, she told police she heard gunshots. Officers say they found the missing phone and empty shell casings near the scene.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Arrest made after shooting on N. Fulton in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police have made an arrest in a shooting that happened last month. Nyle Fox is facing several charges including attempted murder, aggravated battery, and battery with a deadly weapon. [Previous: EPD: One person shot on N. Fulton Ave.]. The affidavit shows police were called to the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

House shot multiple times on Lincoln Avenue in Evansville

Investigators with the Evansville Police Department are looking into a shooting incident that happened late Wednesday evening. Officers were called to a home on Lincoln Avenue just west of Highway 41 around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived at the house, they said they talked to a woman, who told...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Owensboro, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
city-countyobserver.com

Officer Involved Shooting/Attempted Murder Arrest

On May 22nd, around 2:00 a.m., two Evansville Police Officers, who were working off-duty at The Corner Pocket Bar, heard shots being fired outside in the 1800 block of N Fulton Ave. The Officers observed several individuals crowded together and appeared to be physically fighting. One of the officers saw an individual with a handgun in his hand. The officer walked toward the individual and announced himself. The suspect ran away from the officer as the officer continued to give loud, verbal, commands for him to stop.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro Police find missing man

UPDATE 6/14/22: According to Central Dispatch, the man was located. OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department says they are looking for a missing man and are now requesting the public’s help. 37-year-old Danny Stewart was last seen on Sunday, June 12. Police describe him as a white male, weighing 220 lbs., 5’08”, with […]
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Owensboro Police#Opd#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
14news.com

Deputies investigating large metal theft in Henderson

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a large metal theft from a trucking company. Deputies say they were called to Silver Creek Trucking on South Green Street Tuesday morning. They were responding to a report of a theft of several thousand pounds of aluminum...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
14news.com

1 motorcycle, 3 cars involved in First Ave. crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say four vehicles, including one motorcycle, were involved in a crash Tuesday. Dispatchers say it happened on N. First Ave. near Uhlhorn, around 2:30 p.m. Police say there were serious injuries. At least two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance. The crash is...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Deputies: Man arrested on rape, kidnapping charges in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man was arrested after authorities say they found him with a missing girl in Ohio County. On Saturday, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office was notified about a missing girl from Indiana in a semi-truck driven by Joseph Lewis. Authorities say they were at...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
14news.com

WCSO: One person dead after crash in Boonville

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office was called to an accident with injuries early Tuesday morning. Warrick County Central Dispatch says they received a call about a crash on the 1000 block of Pelzer Road in south Boonville, Indiana around 9:15 a.m. According to a...
BOONVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Keep an eye out for “cat” thefts in the Tri-State

EVASNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — “Cat” thefts are on the rise throughout the nation, although not the ones that go meow. With more thieves targeting catalytic converters, also known as “cats”, the Tri-State is no exception. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office warns residents to be aware of the trend of thievery, and to know how to lower […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Evansville Police: Dogs Found Dead in Heat, Owner Arrested for Animal Neglect

EVANSVILLE, Ind.–A man from Evansville is accused of leaving two dogs to die in the heat on Monday. Police say it happened Monday around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of North Lincoln Park Drive. An animal control officer was called about four dogs at a home who were in need of help because of the weather conditions. That officer found one of the dogs had died from heat exhaustion. He later found a second dog while they were there trying to move the dogs to an air-conditioned environment. He said the second dog died while he was rushing them to safety.
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Sheriff’s Office Issues Warning About “CAT” Thieves

Nationally, catalytic converter thefts are increasing and the Evansville area is no exception. Sheriff Dave Wedding would like Vanderburgh County residents to be aware of this trend and know how to reduce your chances of being victimized. Since 1975 all vehicles sold in the United States must have a catalytic...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy