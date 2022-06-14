ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centennial, CO

Water main break floods streets in Centennial

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

CENTENNIAL, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A major water main break flooded streets in Centennial near University Towne Center on Tuesday morning.

The flooded streets could be seen from SkyFOX around 6:15 a.m. near East Dry Creek Place and South Detroit Street.

A spokesperson for Denver Water said the break was on a 12-inch cast iron main. There are 24 homes without water in the area.

There is no estimated time on when water will be restored for the area.

