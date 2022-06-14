Pawtucket police cruiser crashes into building

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police were trying to identify the body of a man found in the water at Fairwinds Marina on Thursday morning. The general manager of the marina said he went to open the fuel dock at about 8:30 a.m. when he found the body. Scott...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Shell casings were found near a convenience store in Providence Wednesday night. Officers respond to shots fired near the Happy Mart on Eddy Street just before 12 a.m. ABC 6 News crews at the scene saw investigators placing evidence markers near the shell casings. No...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown Police said there was no threat or intent to harm made in a phone call that prompted Matunuck Elementary School to briefly go into lockdown on June 8. The school went into lockdown at 3:14 p.m. as police responded to the building to...
A truck driver has died in a pedestrian-involved crash in Boston's Seaport district, authorities said. Police responded to a crash at Conley Terminal around 11:41 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, Massachusetts State Police said. Initial investigation revealed that a 72-year-old man from Revere was pulling a trailer into the Terminal...
SEEKONK — An elderly married couple died in a car crash in Seekonk on Monday evening, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. Pawtucket, Rhode Island residents Robert and Winifred Langevin, both 70 years old, were killed in the crash, which took place just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Lincoln Street and Route 44 in Seekonk.
Massachusetts State Police identified the North providence man killed in a car crash on Sunday morning. Police said 24-year-old Amani Chambe spun sideways and struck a guardrail on the driver's side of the vehicle on Interstate 95 south in Foxborough. Troopers were called to the scene around 4:45 a.m. on...
During the period from Monday, May 30 through Sunday, June 05 the Newport Police Department responded to 477 calls. Of those, 92 were motor vehicle related; there were 68 motor vehicle violations issued and 24 accident reports. Police responded to 7 calls of vandalism, 11 noise complaints, 11 animal complaints,...
A man was reportedly assaulted during a carjacking on Thayer Street on Providence’s East Side overnight. It marks the latest in a number of crimes on the commercial strip adjacent to Brown University, including a large brawl that sent one man to the hospital, and two women sexually assaulted.
BRIDGEPORT - A Boston bus driver says he didn’t know the gummy candies he was snacking on while driving passengers home from a state casino were loaded with THC, the active ingredient in cannabis. But state police said that was no comfort to his 38 terrified passengers on their...
