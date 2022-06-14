ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

‘He could’ve died!’ mom says after 16-year-old’s brutal beating

By Shay Arthur
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DKGMy_0gAClICA00

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A family is seeking answers after they say a 16-year-old boy was brutally beaten by a group of teens and a woman in Orange Mound.

Terrance Raymond’s mother Bernice Talley says a video shows him hospitalized and badly beaten.

“He could’ve died,” she said.

The scare happened Friday night. Terrance was at a nearby park with several other teenagers.

“The guys took his hat and his phone, and he was trying to get it back. It started a confrontation. They got to fighting,” his mother said.

Juvenile escapes Acadiana Center for Youth custody during transport to hospital

Other teens got involved. Terrance tried running away but the group caught up to him several times and started beating him. Police say he was beaten with bottles, sticks, and bricks.

His goal was to make it to a gas station he was familiar with in Orange Mound.

“They ended up catching him at the gas station while he was running. Apparently, by that time, they jumped in the car with someone,” Talley said.

She believes the woman who attacked her son in the parking lot is one of the teen’s aunts.

“From what I heard, he picked up a stick and was trying to hit one of the boys, and that’s when she hit him in the back of the head with the tire iron,” Talley said. “When she hit him, he dropped and started having seizures, you know, dropped and started shaking.”

The teen spent the night at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital after receiving 18 stitches in the back of his head.

Two injured, Hooters hit in downtown shooting

“And he had a skull fracture from the impact,” Talley said.

Now recovering at home, he’s left rattled.

“He don’t even want to go outside. He’s like, ‘Mom, I’m never going outside,'” Talley said.

She wants those involved to be charged.

“They have to be held accountable for what they did because it was unnecessary. Instead of her getting out to stop them, she engaged with them, and I don’t think that’s right. My baby could’ve died out there,” she said.

At last check, police were looking for at least three teens and the woman. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 6

Christopher Hughes
2d ago

They should all be charged with attempted murder. Hope they get caught.

Reply
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrz.com

Woman fatally shot man who pulled gun on her during fight

BATON ROUGE - A man was fatally shot after he allegedly struck a woman multiple times during a fight in a Baton Rouge neighborhood. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened Wednesday at a home on Glen Echo Drive. Witnesses told sheriff's deputies that Garry Thomas,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Home Improvement Store Burglary Suspects

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Home Improvement Store Burglary Suspects. Louisiana – On June 15, 2022, Baton Rouge Police Department investigators announced that they are looking for the identity of the suspects in the photographs below. Investigators believe the suspects are linked to a burglary at a local home improvement store on May 13, 2022, in the early morning hours. After leaving the home improvement store, the two tried to open a second business. Their entry attempts were unsuccessful, but they did cause damage to the business.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
99.9 KTDY

New Iberia Police Arrest Lafayette Murder Suspect

Lafayette Police Department officials say a man wanted in a homicide in Lafayette was arrested in New Iberia. Lafayette Police Spokesperson Robin Green says officials in New Iberia arrested Jason Provost Sr. for the murder of 37-year-old Mary Elizabeth Faulk. On Friday, June 10, officers found the body of Faulk...
NEW IBERIA, LA
wbrz.com

Man dies in hospital after being shot in BR neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - A man died in the hospital over a day after he was shot in a North Baton Rouge neighborhood. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Delta Hunt, 30, was found shot Monday afternoon on Avenue L near the Bayou Ridge Apartments. Hunt was taken to a hospital at the time with critical injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
brproud.com

BRPD investigating shooting at Broadmoor Plantation Apartments

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15. The shooting took place at the Broadmoor Plantation Apartments which are located in the 10500 block of Florida Blvd. At this time, there are no shooting...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Police: Identities sought of two suspects accused of burglarizing home improvement store

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are seeking the identity of two suspects accused of burglarizing a home improvement store in May. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the theft took place on the morning of Friday, May 13. Police said after the suspects burglarized the home improvement store they damaged another business they attempted to break into.
BATON ROUGE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Man Arrested in New Iberia Burglary Lied to Police about Who He Is

A man who was busted while inside of a home in New Iberia burglarizing the place decided to lie to police about his identity, and it didn't work. According to New Iberia Police Captain Leland Laseter yesterday afternoon their officers were called about a burglary that was happened. They, along with a K-9 officer, surrounded the house.
NEW IBERIA, LA
brproud.com

One person shot during dispute between neighbors in Addis neighborhood

ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) – A Tuesday evening shooting in Addis left one person with a gunshot wound. According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred on Belle Vue Dr. in the Sugar Mill Plantation subdivision. Addis PD says a dispute between neighbors led the shooting.
ADDIS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
brproud.com

BRPD investigates shooting on Cadillac Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Tuesday evening, the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting around 7:00 p.m. in the 5900 block of Cadillac Street. According to Baton Rouge Police, the victim’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police investigating Tuesday afternoon shooting near Baton Rouge park

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon on the 600 block of North 30th Street near Mary J. Lands Park. The Baton Rouge Police Department told WBRZ the shooting happened around 4 p.m. and one victim was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle. Their injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy