ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renville, MN

New president/CEO chosen for SMBSC in Renville

By JP Cola
willmarradio.com
 2 days ago

(Renville MN-) Paul Fry has been elected the next President and CEO of...

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
willmarradio.com

Jensen, Lang comment on crime, inflation and energy policy

(Willmar MN-) Republican candidate for governor Dr. Scott Jensen was in Willmar and Spicer Monday on a campaign visit. During an interview on KWLM, Jensen said rising energy prices are the fault of government policy that has regulated existing energy sources to death. He said on the one hand, Governor Walz and President Biden want to increase the purchase and use of electric cars, but at the same time they use the permitting process to prevent mining of copper and nickel in northern Minnesota which is vital for batteries...
WILLMAR, MN
KEYC

FarmFest Woman Farmer of the Year nominees announced

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The five finalists for the Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year Award have been selected. Dawn Breitkreutz (Redwood Falls) Nancy Hinricher (Pipestone) Karen Kasper (Owatonna) Emily Ponwith (Cleveland) Kristin Reiman-Duden (Princeton) The five women will be recognized at the awards ceremony as part of the...
willmarradio.com

Lowell G. Miller

Lowell G. Miller, 87, of Willmar, died Sunday, June 12th at Bethesda Grand in Willmar. Private family services will be held. Funeral arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org.
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Senate candidate Alvarado favors California car standards, raising gun purchase age

(Willmar MN-) With about 5 months to go before the election, clear differences are emerging between the candidates for the new Minnesota Senate District 16. DFLer Fernando Alvarado of Willmar is taking on incumbent Republican Andrew Lang of Olivia. In 2020 Lang beat Alvarado, a former Willmar City Council Member, in Senate District 17 68% to 32%. Lang this week reiterated his opposition to Minnesota coming under the control of California's Clean Car Standards, which are designed to increase availability of electric cars to consumers. Alvarado says he thinks it's a good idea...
WILLMAR, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Renville, MN
State
North Dakota State
Local
Minnesota Business
willmarradio.com

Pearl Harbor attack to be reenacted Saturday at Fagen airshow

(Granite Falls MN-) The Pride of the Pacific Airshow takes place at the Granite Falls Airport Saturday, put on by the Fagen Fighters World War 2 Museum. This is Fagen's 4th airshow since 2012, and Coordinator Evan Fagen says this year's show focuses on what happened in the Pacific during World War 2...
GRANITE FALLS, MN
Bring Me The News

Rare heat burst hits multiple towns in Minnesota

Redwood Falls had one early this morning, with the temperature surging from 79 to 95 degrees in rapid fashion. It also happened in Tracy, Minnesota. In Redwood Falls, the temp jumped from 79 degrees at 6:05 a.m. to 95 degrees just 10 minutes later. And over that same 10 minutes the dewpoint in Redwood Falls went from 70 to 52, and the humidity plunged from 74% to 23%.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
klfdradio.com

Parade of Band Results

The Parade of Bands took place last evening in Litchfield. Lake City took first place in Class-A, while Sartell-St. Stephen took first place in Class-AA, and Milaca received the grand champion award. Milaca also had best winds, best drum line and best drum major. Lake City had the best color...
LITCHFIELD, MN
knsiradio.com

Cold Spring/Richmond K9 Officer Riley Dies

(KNSI) – A central Minnesota police department has lost its K9 officer. The Cold Spring/Richmond Police Department’s K9 Riley died last week from cancer, with his handler Police Chief Jason Blum, and his family surrounding him. The department announced his passing on Tuesday. Riley was 8 1/2 years old and his health has been declining for the last two months.
COLD SPRING, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Smbsc
1520 The Ticket

Southern Minnesota Town is the #1 Small Town Where People Actually Want To Live

Small town living isn't for everyone - trust me, I've tried it! - but according to a story Realtor.com did in 2021, there are 10 small towns in the United States that are affordable and are places where you'd actually want to live. I'm not slamming small towns, that is actually what they called their top 10 list. Wouldn't you know it, we are so nice in Minnesota, we've got a small town in Southern Minnesota that ended up in the top spot on the list.
ROCHESTER, MN
willmarradio.com

Willmar man to be sentenced Tuesday for his part in August shooting

(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man will be sentenced today on a charge of 2nd Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon in connection with the shooting of a Willmar man in his home last summer. A pre-sentence investigation has been ordered, and 20-year-old Jerome Patino will be sentenced by Judge Stephen Wentzell at 1:45 this afternoon at the Kandiyohi County Courthouse in Willmar. Patino pleaded guilty to the assault charge last month, and In exchange, charges of 1st Degree Burglary and Terroristic Threats were dismissed.
WILLMAR, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
willmarradio.com

Stingers Silence Honkers

WILLMAR, MN - The Willmar Stingers defeated the Rochester Honkers, 7-4. The Stingers rode the momentum of their high-scoring first inning and never gave the lead back. In the first, they were able to jump out to a four-run lead thanks to a string of base hits. The first run crossed home plate thanks to a Joey Walls single to right field. Josh Fitzgerald closed the scoring with an RBI single of his own in his first game back in Willmar.
willmarradio.com

Jeep hits cows southeast of Redwood Falls

(Redwood Falls MN-) A Redwood Falls man was shaken up after his Jeep hit some cows about 4 miles southeast of Redwood Falls. The sheriff's department says 34-year-old Matthew Gehrke was traveling on County Road 1 near 300th Street at 11:31 last night when he hit 3 cows standing in the roadway. Gehrke was slightly injured and was checked out at the scene by ambulance staff.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
willmarradio.com

Hector man convicted of sixth violation of his predatory offender status

(Olivia MN-) Renville County Attorney Kelsie Kingstrom says Judge Keith Helgeson Wednesday found 31-year-old Jacob Kramer of Hector guilty of violating his predatory offender registration requirements for a sixth time. Kramer failed to notify the proper authorities that he was in possession of a vehicle. Under predatory offender registration requirements, Kramer is required to notify authorities of all vehicles registered to, or regularly driven by him. In this case, Kramer had a Buick registered to him that was not known to law enforcement authorities. He will be sentenced on August 8 at 1:00 p.m. at the Renville County Courthouse. This is Kramer’s sixth predatory offender registration violation, and he faces up to 43 months in prison.
HECTOR, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Man killed in farm accident in Redwood County

A man was killed in a farm accident Thursday in Redwood County. The incident happened just after 2 p.m. near Sundown Township, between Clements and Sanborn. The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says the man was run over by a tractor. He was alive with critical injuries when first responders arrived but later died of his injuries.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

On the day of his sentencing, Willmar shooting suspect withdraws guilty plea

(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man was going to be sentenced yesterday on a charge of 2nd Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon in connection with the shooting of a Willmar man in his home last summer. However, 20-year-old Jerome Patino withdrew the guilty plea that he entered last February, and has demanded a speedy trial on charges of assault, burglary and terroristic threats. Patino was arrested after an August 7th incident in which Jomar Saenz of Willmar allegedly shot and wounded a man while he and Patino tried to crash the victim's house party.
WILLMAR, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Driver suffers minor injuries after striking cows in Redwood County

A driver suffered minor injuries after a vehicle struck cows south of Redwood Falls Monday night. The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. at CSAH 1 near 300th St. Matthew Steven Gehrke, 34, of Redwood Falls, told responding deputies his 2003 Jeep had struck three cows that were standing in the roadway. Gehrke was treated at the scene for minor injuries by ambulance staff.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Man killed in farm accident near Sanborn

(Sanborn MN-) The Redwood County Sheriff's Department says a man is dead after a farm accident Thursday. Emergency crews were called to the farm near Sundown Township, northeast of Sanborn, at 2:11 p.m. A tractor had run over a man who was alive when crews arrived but was critically injured. He eventually died of his injuries. No names have been released.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy