New president/CEO chosen for SMBSC in Renville

(Willmar MN-) Republican candidate for governor Dr. Scott Jensen was in Willmar and Spicer Monday on a campaign visit. During an interview on KWLM, Jensen said rising energy prices are the fault of government policy that has regulated existing energy sources to death. He said on the one hand, Governor Walz and President Biden want to increase the purchase and use of electric cars, but at the same time they use the permitting process to prevent mining of copper and nickel in northern Minnesota which is vital for batteries...
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The five finalists for the Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year Award have been selected. Dawn Breitkreutz (Redwood Falls) Nancy Hinricher (Pipestone) Karen Kasper (Owatonna) Emily Ponwith (Cleveland) Kristin Reiman-Duden (Princeton) The five women will be recognized at the awards ceremony as part of the...
Lowell G. Miller, 87, of Willmar, died Sunday, June 12th at Bethesda Grand in Willmar. Private family services will be held. Funeral arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org.
(Willmar MN-) With about 5 months to go before the election, clear differences are emerging between the candidates for the new Minnesota Senate District 16. DFLer Fernando Alvarado of Willmar is taking on incumbent Republican Andrew Lang of Olivia. In 2020 Lang beat Alvarado, a former Willmar City Council Member, in Senate District 17 68% to 32%. Lang this week reiterated his opposition to Minnesota coming under the control of California's Clean Car Standards, which are designed to increase availability of electric cars to consumers. Alvarado says he thinks it's a good idea...
(Granite Falls MN-) The Pride of the Pacific Airshow takes place at the Granite Falls Airport Saturday, put on by the Fagen Fighters World War 2 Museum. This is Fagen's 4th airshow since 2012, and Coordinator Evan Fagen says this year's show focuses on what happened in the Pacific during World War 2...
Redwood Falls had one early this morning, with the temperature surging from 79 to 95 degrees in rapid fashion. It also happened in Tracy, Minnesota. In Redwood Falls, the temp jumped from 79 degrees at 6:05 a.m. to 95 degrees just 10 minutes later. And over that same 10 minutes the dewpoint in Redwood Falls went from 70 to 52, and the humidity plunged from 74% to 23%.
The Parade of Bands took place last evening in Litchfield. Lake City took first place in Class-A, while Sartell-St. Stephen took first place in Class-AA, and Milaca received the grand champion award. Milaca also had best winds, best drum line and best drum major. Lake City had the best color...
(KNSI) – A central Minnesota police department has lost its K9 officer. The Cold Spring/Richmond Police Department’s K9 Riley died last week from cancer, with his handler Police Chief Jason Blum, and his family surrounding him. The department announced his passing on Tuesday. Riley was 8 1/2 years old and his health has been declining for the last two months.
..The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. .No rainfall is expected in the Minnesota River basin through this weekend. The Minnesota River at Montevideo is expected to fall below.
GRANITE FALLS, Minn. — Hang a left at the alfalfa field outside Granite Falls and you'll find the biggest World War II museum to ever be built in the middle of nowhere. In fact, it's the biggest World War II museum in the upper Midwest. "It's kind of like,...
Small town living isn't for everyone - trust me, I've tried it! - but according to a story Realtor.com did in 2021, there are 10 small towns in the United States that are affordable and are places where you'd actually want to live. I'm not slamming small towns, that is actually what they called their top 10 list. Wouldn't you know it, we are so nice in Minnesota, we've got a small town in Southern Minnesota that ended up in the top spot on the list.
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man will be sentenced today on a charge of 2nd Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon in connection with the shooting of a Willmar man in his home last summer. A pre-sentence investigation has been ordered, and 20-year-old Jerome Patino will be sentenced by Judge Stephen Wentzell at 1:45 this afternoon at the Kandiyohi County Courthouse in Willmar. Patino pleaded guilty to the assault charge last month, and In exchange, charges of 1st Degree Burglary and Terroristic Threats were dismissed.
Bingham Lake, MN (KROC AM News) - The driver of a small SUV was hurt Monday morning after crashing into a safe that had fallen out of a pickup truck on a road in southwest Minnesota. The crash occurred around 7:45 am on Highway 60 in Bingham Lake, near Windom.
WILLMAR, MN - The Willmar Stingers defeated the Rochester Honkers, 7-4. The Stingers rode the momentum of their high-scoring first inning and never gave the lead back. In the first, they were able to jump out to a four-run lead thanks to a string of base hits. The first run crossed home plate thanks to a Joey Walls single to right field. Josh Fitzgerald closed the scoring with an RBI single of his own in his first game back in Willmar.
(Redwood Falls MN-) A Redwood Falls man was shaken up after his Jeep hit some cows about 4 miles southeast of Redwood Falls. The sheriff's department says 34-year-old Matthew Gehrke was traveling on County Road 1 near 300th Street at 11:31 last night when he hit 3 cows standing in the roadway. Gehrke was slightly injured and was checked out at the scene by ambulance staff.
(Olivia MN-) Renville County Attorney Kelsie Kingstrom says Judge Keith Helgeson Wednesday found 31-year-old Jacob Kramer of Hector guilty of violating his predatory offender registration requirements for a sixth time. Kramer failed to notify the proper authorities that he was in possession of a vehicle. Under predatory offender registration requirements, Kramer is required to notify authorities of all vehicles registered to, or regularly driven by him. In this case, Kramer had a Buick registered to him that was not known to law enforcement authorities. He will be sentenced on August 8 at 1:00 p.m. at the Renville County Courthouse. This is Kramer’s sixth predatory offender registration violation, and he faces up to 43 months in prison.
A man was killed in a farm accident Thursday in Redwood County. The incident happened just after 2 p.m. near Sundown Township, between Clements and Sanborn. The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says the man was run over by a tractor. He was alive with critical injuries when first responders arrived but later died of his injuries.
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man was going to be sentenced yesterday on a charge of 2nd Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon in connection with the shooting of a Willmar man in his home last summer. However, 20-year-old Jerome Patino withdrew the guilty plea that he entered last February, and has demanded a speedy trial on charges of assault, burglary and terroristic threats. Patino was arrested after an August 7th incident in which Jomar Saenz of Willmar allegedly shot and wounded a man while he and Patino tried to crash the victim's house party.
A driver suffered minor injuries after a vehicle struck cows south of Redwood Falls Monday night. The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. at CSAH 1 near 300th St. Matthew Steven Gehrke, 34, of Redwood Falls, told responding deputies his 2003 Jeep had struck three cows that were standing in the roadway. Gehrke was treated at the scene for minor injuries by ambulance staff.
(Sanborn MN-) The Redwood County Sheriff's Department says a man is dead after a farm accident Thursday. Emergency crews were called to the farm near Sundown Township, northeast of Sanborn, at 2:11 p.m. A tractor had run over a man who was alive when crews arrived but was critically injured. He eventually died of his injuries. No names have been released.
