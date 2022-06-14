ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willmar, MN

Willmar man to be sentenced Tuesday for his part in August shooting

By JP Cola
 2 days ago

(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man will be sentenced today on a charge of 2nd Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon in connection with the shooting of a Willmar man in his home...

