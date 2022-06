Costa Rica attempts to earn a third straight World Cup appearance for the first time when it faces New Zealand in the Concacaf-OFC playoff on Tuesday. Los Ticos qualified for the competition in both 2002 and 2006 but failed to earn a spot four years later. They returned in 2014 and reached the quarterfinals, where they lost to the Netherlands, and went 0-1-2 in the group stage in 2018. New Zealand is seeking the third berth in the nation's history and first since 2010, when it played to three draws during group play.

