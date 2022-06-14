ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Herschel Walker Used To Brag He Worked In Law Enforcement, But He Never Did: Report

By Mary Papenfuss
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eLl98_0gACkavL00

Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker has bragged about his days working in law enforcement — but it never happened, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday.

The former NFL star endorsed by Donald Trump has reportedly talked in the past, before his campaign, about packing a firearm during his time with Georgia’s Cobb County Police Department — and has claimed he was an FBI agent.

Neither the police department nor the FBI has any record that Walker ever worked for them, according to the newspaper.

Yet Walker claimed in a 2017 speech: “I’ve been in criminal justice all my life,” the Journal-Constitution reported.

In 2019 he reportedly said at a speech to soldiers at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state: “I spent time at Quantico at the FBI training school. Y’all didn’t know I was an agent?”

In 2013 at a suicide prevention event for the Army, Walker said he “worked in law enforcement, so I had a gun. I put this gun in my holster and I said, ‘I’m gonna kill this dude,’” according to the newspaper. (He was apparently referring to an incident in 2001 when he took a gun to chase a man who was late delivering a car. He said he sought mental health treatment afterward .)

According to the Journal-Constitution, Walker’s campaign biography says he majored in criminal justice during his time at the University of Georgia (though didn’t graduate) and was an honorary deputy in Cobb County and three other unnamed Georgia counties.

The Cobb County sheriff’s office couldn’t confirm he was an “honorary” deputy. But even if he had such a voluntary title, it’s “like a junior ranger badge,” former DeKalb County District Attorney J. Tom Morgan told the Journal-Constitution. Walker would have had no law enforcement authority, Morgan said.

When asked to clarify Walker’s law enforcement claims, his campaign sent an Associated Press article saying that he had spent a week at the FBI training school in Quantico doing target practice and running the obstacle course. A college degree and at least 20 weeks at Quantico are required to become an agent, the newspaper said.

Walker does have a law enforcement connection from 2001 when he threatened a shootout with cops responding to a domestic disturbance at his home, according to a police report, the Journal-Constitution noted.

Walker has stopped mentioning his law enforcement experience since he launched his campaign.

The candidate, who is running against first-term Sen. Raphael Warnock (D), has suddenly found himself immersed in controversies since he won the Republican primary and landed in the higher-profile general election.

Earlier this month, a political action committee triggered a backlash when it campaigned for Walker at a downtown Atlanta gas station while handing out $25 fuel vouchers . A volunteer claimed it was Walker’s idea, even though federal law prohibits such a relationship between a candidate and a PAC.

It’s a felony in Georgia to pay for votes or bribe voters. The state’s voting law even bans volunteers from handing out water to voters while they’re waiting in line at the polls.

Walker was recently targeted in a Warnock campaign ad that featured Walker’s boast that he had a magic mist that could “kill” COVID-19 .

“Is he ready to represent Georgia?” asked the ad.

MeidasTouch also released a campaign commercial featuring 10 major Walker “fumbles,” including his pitch for the magic mist.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 39

Hattie Herman
2d ago

aren't you people tired of Herschel Walker, and all of his lies, if you all vote him to the Senate seat, all of your a.... are going to be in big trouble with a mental disorder senator...believe that

Reply(4)
15
Guest
2d ago

yes go vote for Hershell Walker after Donald Trump anyone can bcome the republican. leader specially if chosen by and is a Donald Trump Yesman

Reply
4
cap 2
2d ago

Trump boy's are not the brightest bulbs on the tree . Walker Jeremy Hunt and Vernon Jones are a total disgrace to the state of Georgia.

Reply(2)
5
Related
Albany Herald

Former U.S. Attorney BJay Pak testifies before Jan. 6 committee

ATLANTA — A surveillance video then-President Trump’s lawyer played for Georgia lawmakers in December 2020 purportedly revealing ballot-counting irregularities at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena showed nothing illegal, former U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak told a congressional committee. Testifying on the second day of hearings...
ATLANTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Herschel Walker reveals 2nd son he never mentioned publicly

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is acknowledging that he has a second son whom he has not previously mentioned publicly. The disclosure on Wednesday draws renewed attention to his previous outspoken calls for Black men to play an active role in the lives of their children.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office sued by former lieutenant

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office has announced they are aware of a lawsuit recently filed by former Rapid Response Team Lt. Joe Buice. According to officials, the Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office doors are open to all who are U.S. citizens and Georgia residents, regardless of race, creed, sex, age, religion or national origin.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cobb County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
County
Cobb County, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Georgia DA’s receives death threat over Georgia Election and YSL Indictments

Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney in Georgia reports that she is stepping up security to provide around-the-clock protection following a slew of death threats she has received in response to her office’s investigations and indictments in two high-profile cases; a 56-count indictment against Young Thug, Gunna and members of Young Stoner Life imprint (YSL) and her empaneling of a special grand jury to investigate former President Donald Trump and his involvement in attempting to alter Georgia’s 2020 election results.
TheDailyBeast

Herschel Walker Falsely Claimed He Served in Law Enforcement, Report Says

In three speeches made prior to entering politics, GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker said that he worked in law enforcement. But according to Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Georgia candidate’s past insistence that he donned a badge is untrue. In 2013, Walker said he carried a gun because of his involvement in law enforcement. Then, in 2017, he asserted that he worked with the Cobb County Police Department. Finally, in 2019, he even claimed to be an FBI agent. According to Walker’s campaign, the candidate served as an honorary deputy in Cobb County, but the county’s police department said that they do not have records of Walker’s employment. In order to become an FBI agent, one must hold a bachelor’s degree, which Walker never obtained, AJC reported.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Donald Trump
allongeorgia.com

Superintendent Woods and 2022 Georgia Teacher of the Year Cherie Goldman Release Teacher Burnout Task Force Report

The Georgia Department of Education today released the report of its Teacher Burnout Task Force, composed of classroom teachers from across the state:. State School Superintendent Richard Woods convened, and 2022 Georgia Teacher of the Year Cherie Goldman chaired, the task force, which was established to provide feedback on the root causes of teacher burnout and make actionable suggestions for state and local policymakers.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Enforcement#Fbi Agent#Gop#Senate#Fbi#The Journal Constitution
WRBL News 3

Judge: Georgia county can’t deny gender surgery to deputy

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge has found that a Georgia sheriff’s office was illegally discriminating when it denied gender reassignment surgery to a deputy. U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell ruled June 2 that Houston County cannot exclude surgery for the transgender woman from its health insurance plan, citing a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision […]
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Army
The Georgia Sun

12 Georgia businesses raided for gambling violations

The GBI executed search warrants on 12 businesses suspected of gambling violations. On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the GBI’s Commercial Gambling Unit, along with the Tift County Sheriff’s Office, the Ashburn Police Department, the Sycamore Police Department, the Turner County Sheriff’s Office, and the Worth County Sheriff’s Office; and in cooperation with the Tifton Judicial Circuit and the Georgia Lottery Corporation, executed 12 search warrants in Tifton, Sylvester, Ashburn and Sycamore, for violations of Georgia’s gambling laws and in furtherance of additional investigation.
GEORGIA STATE
Vox

3 Black women couldn’t find a place their families felt safe. So they bought a town.

Part of the Juneteenth issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. As a mysterious new virus spread across the globe and outrage over police violence spilled into the streets, Stone Mountain resident Renee Walters spent 2020 in a state of growing isolation and shock. Her distress gave way to depression as the year wore on and fears about her family’s safety consumed her.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
WJBF

Deputies: Jailed man strangled Georgia cellmate to death

MACON, Ga. (AP) – Deputies have charged a middle Georgia inmate with murder after an autopsy determined that another inmate found dead in their cell was strangled. Bibb County deputies say that they found 48-year-old Carlos Delmara Shelley unconscious in his cell on June 3. Attempts by deputies and medical staff to revive him were […]
MACON, GA
HuffPost

HuffPost

79K+
Followers
4K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy