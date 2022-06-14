Atlanta Hawks Host Top Players for Draft Workouts

The NBA Finals are currently going on between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors, but for the other 28 teams in the league the offseason has essentially begun. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Chicago Bulls are discussing trading guard Coby White and the 18th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
The Los Angeles Lakers are keeping it all in the family as they look ahead to next season. Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation reported on Tuesday that former University of Colorado forward Jabari Walker is among the draft prospects working out with the Lakers this week. Jabari is the son of retired ex-NBA forward Samaki Walker.
The NBA Finals are going on between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, but for the other 28 teams they are done for the season. On Wednesday night, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Houston Rockets have traded Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks.
This offseason, there are a handful of stars being mentioned around the league in trade talks, and two big men seem to be in discussion a lot more than other players. A sign-and-trade for Deandre Ayton is one of the big possibilities being spoken about, while the Utah Jazz's latest playoff disappointment has seen trade rumors revolve around 3-time Defensive Player Of the Year, Rudy Gobert.
The Los Angeles Lakers have just over a week to acquire a pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, which takes place at Barclays Center in New York City on June 23. L.A. hosted another group of young prospects for pre-draft workouts on Tuesday, headlined by Colorado’s Jabari Walker. Although, the Lakers still don’t own a single 2022 draft pick, vice president and general manager Rob Pelinka has confirmed the Purple and Gold want to buy their way into the second round, emphasizing new head coach Darvin Ham’s “passion for developing players.”
Wiggins had a breakout performance against the Boston Celtics to put the Warriors up 3-2 in the NBA Finals. He had 26 points, 13 rebounds, and two assists in the victory. He was also efficient on the defensive end, drawing fouls and forcing turnovers. The Celtics are 1-7 in the playoffs when they have more than 16 turnovers. Wiggins’ high level of play now has the Warriors on the verge of winning their fourth championship in the last decade.
No. 14 – Cleveland Cavaliers. Cleveland Moves To No. 10, Deals Collin Sexton to Wizards. Wizards get: No. 14, Collin Sexton (via sign-and-trade) It’s looking more and more unlikely that Collin Sexton returns to the Cavaliers and while the Wizards have been linked to the former No. 8 overall pick, they don’t have the cap space to ink him to a reasonable contract. The two sides work out this agreement, which sends Sexton to Washington via sign-and-trade.
It’s no secret that the Cavaliers need depth at the center position. While starters Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen are excellent at just that — starting — the team needs a big man who can eat up second-unit minutes. That’s no disrespect to Ed Davis and Moses...
It didn’t take long for the Dallas Mavericks to make their major offseason move after bowing out just short of the NBA Finals. They didn’t look far and wide for a trade partner either, consummating a deal with their in-state rival Houston Rockets for big man Christian Wood. In exchange for shipping Christian Wood to […]
The post Grading the Mavs-Rockets Christian Wood trade that gets Luka Doncic some major help appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raptors 905 head coach Patrick Mutombo is joining the Phoenix Suns as an assistant coach on Monty Williams' staff, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Mutombo has been coaching in the G League since the start of the 2020-21 season. Prior to his stint with Raptors 905, he worked as an assistant with the Denver Nuggets and, more recently, the Toronto Raptors.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have one of the NBA’s brightest young rosters, and they have plenty of hope for next season and the future beyond it. Just about everyone outside of the state of Ohio expected them to have a dreadful season, but they instead finished with a 44-38 record and came within minutes of reaching the NBA playoffs.
Comments / 0