Atlanta Hawks Host Top Players for Draft Workouts

Learn more about the six prospects working out for the Hawks today.

The 2022 NBA Draft is just nine days away. Today the Atlanta Hawks host 6 new prospects for in-person workouts. So far, they have scouted 97 players total. Let's learn more about today's players.

Alex Barcello School: BYU Position: Point Guard Height: 6'2" Weight: 192 Age: 23 Resume: 2× First-team All-WCC (2021, 2022) James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Bingham Jr. School: Michigan State Position: Power Forward Height: 7'0" Weight: 230 Age: 21 Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

JD Notae School: Arkansas Position: Guard Height: 6'2" Weight: 190 Age: 23 Resume: Third-team All-American – AP, SN (2022), First-team All-SEC (2022), SEC Sixth Man of the Year (2021), Second-team All-Atlantic Sun (2019), Atlantic Sun Freshman of the Year (2018). Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Dereon Seabron School: NC State Position: Shooting Guard Height: 6'7" Weight: 180 Age: 22 Resume: ACC Most Improved Player (2022), Second-team All-ACC (2022). Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Grant Golden School: Richmond Position: Center Height: 6'10" Weight: 255 Age: 24 Resume: Second-team All-Atlantic 10 (2020), 3× Third-team All-Atlantic 10 (2018, 2019, 2021), Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team (2018). Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Sims School: UNC-Wilmington Position: Shooting Guard Height: 6'6" Weight: 210 Resume: 1st-Team All-CAA, (2022), CAA All-Tournament (2022), CBI All-Tournament (2022), CBI MVP (2022). Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

