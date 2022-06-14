ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Hawks Host Top Players for Draft Workouts

By Pat Benson
 2 days ago

Learn more about the six prospects working out for the Hawks today.

The 2022 NBA Draft is just nine days away. Today the Atlanta Hawks host 6 new prospects for in-person workouts. So far, they have scouted 97 players total. Let's learn more about today's players.

Alex Barcello

School: BYU

Position: Point Guard

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 192

Age: 23

Resume: 2× First-team All-WCC (2021, 2022)

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Bingham Jr.

School: Michigan State

Position: Power Forward

Height: 7'0"

Weight: 230

Age: 21

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

JD Notae

School: Arkansas

Position: Guard

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 190

Age: 23

Resume: Third-team All-American – AP, SN (2022), First-team All-SEC (2022), SEC Sixth Man of the Year (2021), Second-team All-Atlantic Sun (2019), Atlantic Sun Freshman of the Year (2018).

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Dereon Seabron

School: NC State

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6'7"

Weight: 180

Age: 22

Resume: ACC Most Improved Player (2022), Second-team All-ACC (2022).

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Grant Golden

School: Richmond

Position: Center

Height: 6'10"

Weight: 255

Age: 24

Resume: Second-team All-Atlantic 10 (2020), 3× Third-team All-Atlantic 10 (2018, 2019, 2021), Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team (2018).

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Sims

School: UNC-Wilmington

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 210

Resume: 1st-Team All-CAA, (2022), CAA All-Tournament (2022), CBI All-Tournament (2022), CBI MVP (2022).

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

