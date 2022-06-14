ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Varney: Biden's attacks on businesses only appeal to AOC, Bernie Sanders and the far left

By Fox News Staff
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOX Business host Stuart Varney slammed the Biden administration on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday for attacking businesses and corporations instead of taking accountability for...

Related
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOXBusiness

Kudlow: This is why the Biden administration is falling apart

So, the Biden anti-inflation plan has crashed like a lead balloon. Even their apology tour, with their leading players begging for forgiveness for having missed the inflation threat for a near 14 months, looks more like a hostage video than a real apology. See for yourself:. JANET YELLEN: Look, I...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Team Trump cashing in on Biden’s 'Ultra MAGA' blunder

President Joe Biden’s decision to coin what he hoped would be a mocking nickname for Trump supporters has turned into an uber-blockbuster for the former president’s fundraising team. “Ultra MAGA,” which to anyone not in the Biden White House was seen as a colossal compliment to Trump backers,...
POTUS
The Atlantic

Biden Is Right About Saudi Arabia

I regret to inform you that Joe Biden is right to go to Saudi Arabia. Biden’s planned visit to the kingdom represents a determination to both rationalize the amount of attention we pay to the region and formulate a foreign policy that works on behalf of the American middle class. But it is not going to make anyone happy in the near term, and it is going to cost him precious political capital with his own party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy says Biden needs to 'stop screwing with the American people'

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., joined "Hannity" to discuss the multiple setbacks the Biden administration has undergone and questions if the president will change course. JOHN KENNEDY: Some of my Democratic colleagues have raised age as an issue for the president. In my judgment age is the least of the presidents problems. If he doesn’t run for reelection, in my opinion it will be because of his unpopularity. I don’t think I am unlike most Americans. I think, I know about 90% of my personal and political philosophy is don’t hate, don’t hurt someone unless you have to defend yourself. Don’t take other people’s stuff. And leave me alone.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Community Policy