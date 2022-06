FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — An Ambert Alert that was issued for a 3-year-old abducted out of Fairfax County has been canceled and the girl has been found, police said. Around 3 a.m. Friday morning, the Fairfax County Police Department said Amelia (Mimi) Kraus, whom they say was taken from her home at 4:25 p.m. in the Fort Hunt area by her mother, 35-year-old Catherine Kraus, has been found in West Virginia and is safe.

