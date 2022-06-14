St. Cloud Wading Pools to Remain Closed for the Summer

Summer officially kicks off this coming week, June 21st. And with that comes St. Cloud's Granite City Days. The events officially begin on Thursday with the 49th annual Lemonade Concert and Art Fair. St. Cloud State University will have several vendors throughout the campus including woodworking, foods, metal crafts, pottery, and a ton of other unique crafts from all over the five state area. It's one of those places that you can get some fun and unique items that can be great gifts for later in the holiday season. Start your shopping super early!

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO