Fatal Crash in Palo Alto County

Swea City, IA (KICD)– A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a single vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in Swea City. The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews were called to that scene near the intersection of Ash Avenue and 3rd Street shortly before three o’clock where the bike was found to have been westbound when the operator lost control, went over a curb and struck a tree.
KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa - A North Iowa man suffered possible life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle crash early Tuesday morning. The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office said Jessie Cassidy, 35, of Swea City, was life-flighted to MercyOne in Mason City following the crash. The motorcycle was westbound on Ash Ave., went...
HARRIS—A 51-year-old Lake Park man was arrested about 1:40 a.m. Sunday, June 12, near Harris on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Jeffrey Alan Dalen stemmed from the stop of a 2007 Honda Pilot for erratic driving on Highway 9 about two miles southeast of Harris, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Royal, IA (KICD)– A Royal man is behind bars on drug charges after multiple agencies executed a search warrant at his home on Wednesday. Members of the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Great Lakes Drug task force were all involved in the service at 305 Meadow Street where methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were reportedly found.
(Alpha Media- Brooke Bickford) A 26 year old Algona man was killed Sunday night in Palo Alto County after the driver of another vehicle crossed the centerline. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at a little after 10:00 pm, a vehicle driven by 26 year old Landon Schiek of Algona was hit nearly head on after the vehicle driven by 45 year old Brian Freeman of Garner failed to follow a curve on Highway 18 and crossed the centerline.
(Webster County, Iowa) -- An investigation is underway after about 2,000 gallons of diesel were stolen from a construction site in Moorland in Webster County. Webster County Chief Deputy Derek Christie says so far, no suspects have been identified. Christie says the amount stolen is worth around $10,000. The Webster County Sheriff's Office recommends construction site, farmers, or anyone else with large fuel tanks or large machinery take precautions to secure that equipment. Anyone with information on the diesel theft in Moorland is asked to contact the Webster County Sheriff's Office at (515)273-2323.
On Tuesday, Britt Police and other units served a search warrant in the 100 block of Main Street. Police would not say what the warrant was for but did say in a release that it was part of an ongoing investigation regarding an employee’s conduct while working at the West Hancock Community School District.
A Storm Lake man has been arrested on an assault charge. The Storm Lake Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of West Lakeshore Drive around 11:50 Monday night. A female alleged that she had been assaulted by a man, identified as 18-year-old Trenton O'Brien of Storm Lake. The female claimed that O'Brien had struck and choked her. Witnesses reportedly separated O'Brien, who then fled the area. The female was transported by ambulance to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment of bodily injuries.
HARRIS—A 39-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 6 p.m. Friday, June 10, near Harris on a charge of possession of a controlled substance — third or subsequent offense. The arrest of Jerry Darnell Mosley stemmed from the stop of a 2004 GMC Yukon for speeding, following too...
MOORLAND, Iowa — About 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from a mini-storage site in Iowa. According to the Webster County Sheriff's Office, about $10,000 worth of fuel was stolen from a construction site in Moorland. It was reported that over the weekend of May 13 to May...
Paullina, IA (KICD)– Law enforcement and emergency rescue personnel from around the region gathered in Paullina Wednesday afternoon for a series of training exercises revolving around active shoot scenarios. While it may have looked like an active scene from outside South O’Brien High School, the situations posed were nothing...
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Three Omaha residents are facing drug charges after the vehicle they were in was stopped in Southern Clay County last week. A Deputy with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop around eight o’clock last Thursday evening on Highway 71 about three miles north of the Buena Vista County line where a smell of marijuana was reportedly found coming from inside.
BRITT, Iowa – Police say they’ve conducted a search as part of an investigation related to the West Hancock Community School District. The Britt Police Department says a home in the 300 block of Main Avenue South was searched Tuesday in relation to the conduct of someone while they were employed by the school district.
Sheldon, IA (KICD) — Two Clay County residents have been arrested on charges of Felony Theft for using fraudulent checks at a Sheldon business. 30 year old Rebecca Updike of Spencer and 29 year old Rhys Nehman of Everly allegedly wrote checks from a business account neither one was authorized to use for a total of over $2,700 at Bomgaars in Sheldon. The duo is accused of writing the bad checks on four occasions with the first being December of last year.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — A Spencer man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison on a gun charge. Forty-one-year-old Demetrius Wright was not allowed to have a gun after a conviction on a domestic abuse charge in 2017, and judges in Iowa and Florida had issued protective orders against him. According to the US Attorney’s Office, Wright had someone else buy him a pistol last year and he displayed the gun in a video, to send a threat to someone. Then, last August, authorities say Wright took a semi-automatic handgun that someone else had used in a shooting, to try to keep police from finding the weapon.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – A new alert system is coming for Cerro Gordo County, Mason City, Clear Lake, and Ventura. Those local governments are switching from CodeRED to Alert Iowa, a statewide emergency notification system that will send alerts to residents when emergencies occur or when we need to share important safety information. Cerro Gordo County says the system will provide better communication of emergency information directly to citizens via voice call, text message, email, and social media. The system has the capability to translate messages into multiple languages and will let residents choose what alerts they receive and how they receive them.
HARTLEY—A Hartley couple was arrested about 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, by Hartley Police Department officers on charges of second-degree theft $1,500-$10,000. The arrests of 29-year-old Rhys Connor Nehman and 30-year-old Rebecca Lynn Updike stemmed from them writing four bad checks Dec. 18-March 4 at Bomgaars in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Sioux City, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man convicted twice for illegally possessing firearms will spend nearly a decade in federal prison. 41-year-old Demetrius Wright was given eight years behind bars earlier this month after pleading guilty in November to possessing firearms as a prohibited person. Evidence presented in the...
Comments / 1