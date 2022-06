A former comptroller for the West Knox Utility District is indicted after investigators find evidence that she made unauthorized adjustments her time and some others. Kimberly Green was found to have adjusted her Paid Time Off balance by more than 200 hours, totaling more than $10,000. She also increased her sick leave balance by more than 85 hours, which she claimed in 2020, totaling more than $3,700, according to investigators.

KNOX COUNTY, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO