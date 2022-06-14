ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

In remote Ecuador, pandemic health care is stretched thin

By Kata Karath
Salon
Salon
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0phHxI_0gACjtU700

Karen Topa Pila looks around the windowless reception area in the small health care station of Hoja Blanca, Ecuador, its pale yellow walls stained with patches of mold. "When did the electricity go out last night?" Topa Pila, a doctor in this remote corner of the country, asks. Her co-workers shrug, throwing worried glances at a small container filled with ice packs. It's only 8:30 a.m. one morning in December 2021, but outside it's already over 70 degrees.

Topa Pila closes a cooler containing 52 Covid-19 nasal swabs. "Those tests need to be refrigerated and we only have one fridge, which is exclusively for vaccines," she says. Her team has nowhere to store the tests, she adds, and so to avoid getting them spoiled in the jungle heat, the clinic wants to use up all of them on the same day. The very next morning, a health care worker is going to take them to the laboratory in the district hospital.

Topa Pila, 25, and her team arrived in Hoja Blanca, a village of 600 located in the heart of Ecuador's Esmeraldas province, in September 2021. As freshly graduated health care professionals, they all are required to serve an año rural, working one year in a rural community in order to get their professional license or advance into postgraduate courses in medicine. (The Ministry of Public Health implemented the año rural in 1970, and the practice is also common across Latin America.) Topa Pila's team is the third deployed in Hoja Blanca since the start of the pandemic. The Hoja Blanca station is also responsible for six other communities, made up of mestizos, Indigenous Chachis, and Afro-Ecuadorians — about 3,000 people in total. Some of the communities are so remote that to reach them, the health care workers traverse thick rainforest and then travel by canoe for a whole day.

Ecuador has suffered big losses from the pandemic. In the early months, corpses littered the streets of the country's biggest city, Guayaquil. By June 2020, the mortality rate from the virus reached 8.5 percent, one of the highest in the world at the time. As of June 5, 2022, the country recorded 35,649 official Covid deaths, although the real count is likely far higher.

Many public health experts agree that Covid-19 has also surfaced deep-rooted systemic problems in Ecuador's rural health care system. In 2022, Ecuador, the smallest of the Andean nations, reached more than 18 million inhabitants; an estimated 36 percent live in rural communities. As with private health care providers, the country's public health care system is fragmented, divided among various social security programs and the Ministry of Public Health. There are about 23 physicians and 15 nurses per 10,000 people on average. But only a small portion of the country's health care professionals — roughly 9,800, by the estimate of John Farfán of the National Association of Rural Doctors — serve the more than 6.3 million rural Ecuadorians.

Although Ecuador is relatively financially stable, many Ecuadorians lack access to adequate medical care and the country has some of the highest out-of-pocket health spending in South America. In rural areas, access to hospitals — as well as clinics like Hoja Blanca's — is hampered by bad infrastructure and long distances to facilities. Before the pandemic, Ecuador was undergoing budget cuts to counter an economic crisis; public investment in health care fell from $306 million in 2017 to $110 million in 2019. As a result, in 2019, around 3,680 workers from the Ministry of Public Health were laid off. Ecuador has also experienced long-standing inconsistencies in health leadership. Over the last 43 years, the country has had 37 health ministers — including six since the start of the pandemic.

Before the Ministry of Public Health's selection system placed Topa Pila for her service, she had never been to Hoja Blanca, and it took her more than eight hours to get there. She says that when she first arrived at the modest health care station, she thought, "This is going to collapse."

Early in the pandemic, Ecuador weathered shortages in everything: face masks, personal protective equipment, medications, and even health care workers. By April 2020, the government had relocated dozens of doctors and nurses from rural areas to urban hospitals and health centers, leaving many communities without medical attention.

At one point, says Gabriela Johanna García Chasipanta, a doctor who spent her año rural in Hoja Blanca between August 2020 and August 2021, her team didn't even have basic painkillers like acetaminophen or ibuprofen. It was an "infuriating" experience, she says. "I even had to buy medication out of my own pocket to give to some patients, the ones who really needed it and didn't have the economic means to get it." Some rural outposts had to resort to desperate DIY solutions during the worst months of the pandemic, says Esteban Ortiz-Prado, a global health expert at the University of Las Américas in Ecuador — jury-rigging an oxygen tank to split it between four patients, for instance, and using plastic sheets to create "isolation tents" in a one-room health center.

The pandemic has strained rural doctors in other ways, too. In 2020 and 2021, Ecuador's National Association of Rural Doctors received many complaints of delayed salaries, some more than three months late. "There were rural health care workers who were even threatened by their landlords that they were going to be evicted," says Farfán, a doctor and former association president.

Even under better conditions, remote health care outposts are only equipped to provide primary care. Anything more serious requires referral to the district hospital, which in Hoja Blanca's case means a 300-mile round trip to the parish of Borbón.

The health administration used to take into account Ecuador's geographical and cultural diversity and the poor infrastructure in rural areas. But in 2012, the government restructured the system into nine coordination zones that public health experts say no longer follow a geographical logic."You cannot make heads or tails of it," says Fernando Sacoto, president of the Ecuadorian Society of Public Health. "This is not just a question of bureaucracy, but also something that has surely impacted many people's health."

Although there have also been significant developments in the health care sector in the past 15 years — including universal health coverage and a $16 billion investment in public health from 2007 to 2016 — it mostly focused on the construction of hospitals, says Ortiz-Prado. But the country's leadership "didn't pay too much attention" to prevention and primary health care, he adds. "The system was not built to prevent diseases, but was built to treat patients."

In 2012, the government also dismantled Ecuador's Dr. Leopoldo Izquieta Pérez National Institute of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine — which was responsible for emerging diseases research, epidemiological surveillance, and vaccine production, among other things. (It was replaced by several smaller regulatory bodies, one of which failed completely, according to Sacoto.) The majority of a nationwide network of laboratories shut down as well. Sacoto and other experts believe that if the government had continued investing in the Institute rather than dismantling it, it would have lessened the severity of the pandemic's impacts in Ecuador.

Initial plans to track and trace Covid-19 cases faltered; the country had barely any machines to process PCR tests, the gold-standard Covid-19 tests. "During the first days of the pandemic, samples collected in Guayaquil were taken to Quito by taxi," Sacoto says, because that was the only place PCR tests were being analyzed. But public transportation to rural communities is limited, so even the few rural residents who had access to tests sometimes waited two weeks for test results.

Topa Pila's team tries to convince everyone they cross paths with — the butcher's wife, people waiting for the bus, men at the cockfighting arena — to take a Covid-19 test. While the PCR results are faster than they used to be, they still take a week, as one of the health care workers has to personally shuttle the samples to Borbón — a 3-day roundtrip that involves a motorcycle, two different buses, and crossing a river with a shabby ferry. "Up until yesterday, we had Covid-19 rapid tests. Today, the [district] leader took all the tests we had," says Topa Pila. The district hospital had requested the rapid tests, she adds, because "they've run out of tests and they need them."

Since Hoja Blanca is fairly isolated, the community has had very few Covid-19 cases, and all were mild. Topa Pila fears having any patients in a critical condition, Covid-19 or otherwise, because all she can do is ask the villagers and ferry operator for help with transport. There are no ambulances. "We don't have oxygen because the tank we have over there is expired and you can't use it anymore," she says. "We've asked for replacement but nothing has happened."

The way Topa Pila sees it, it's a lot to ask of the inexperienced health care workers on their año rural. "We start from zero without knowing anything every year," she says, recalling that the previous team had already left by the time she arrived in Hoja Blanca. "And all of those patients whose treatments have been supervised by a doctor for a year lose their treatments, because they knew the doctor would come to their house," she says. "We arrive and don't know where they live, since as you can see there are no addresses here." The Covid-19 pandemic has further distanced the rural doctors from their patients, she adds. Between the lockdowns and the coronavirus, other health matters like childhood vaccinations have been put off.

As in other parts of Latin America, the Covid-19 crisis in Ecuador also allowed corruption to fester. Sacoto says he believes the health care sector has become a "bargaining chip" among politicians. "There really are mafias embedded in, for example, public procurement," he says, because the public procurement system is so convoluted that "only the person who knows how the fine print works benefits." Between March and November 2020, the country's Attorney General's office reported 196 corruption cases related to the Covid-19 pandemic, including allegations of embezzlement and inflated pricing of medical supplies.

Lately, there have been signs of improvement. After taking office in May 2021, the government of Guillermo Lasso has accelerated vaccination efforts against Covid-19, approved a new program to tackle children's malnutrition, and announced a Ten-Year Health Plan to improve health equity.

Sacoto says he remains skeptical whether these plans will translate to concrete and lasting actions. A good start would be decentralizing the health care system by building more rural clinics, he says, which could build up a network for preventative care for everything from childhood malnutrition to future pandemics. Ortiz-Prado says the country should better integrate its fragmented health care systems to make it easier for patients — and their records — to move between them when needed. And it needs to improve the working conditions and salaries of rural health care workers to make the work more appealing, Farfán says, while also creating more permanent positions focused on rural communities. There is a "lack of concern, lack of budget," he says, adding, "It's a vicious circle, and sadly, governments are trying to apply Band-Aid solutions for the health issues here."

But all of that is in the future. Now, back at the Hoja Blanca health care station, the lights flicker back on in less than a day. The vaccines in the fridge are safe. But the 52 Covid-19 tests are still at risk: A health care worker must take the cooler to the lab in Borbón. There were heavy rains the night before, though, and water levels haven't dropped enough for the river ferry to restart operations. It's just the first leg of what will ultimately be a 13-hour journey, and the icepacks are quickly melting amid the balmy equatorial heat.

Kata Karáth is an Ecuador-based freelance journalist and documentary filmmaker covering science, environment, and indigenous issues.

This reporting project was produced with the support of the International Center for Journalists and the Hearst Foundations as part of the ICFJ-Hearst Foundations Global Health Crisis Reporting Grant.

This article was originally published on Undark

Comments / 0

Related
Bridget Mulroy

Earthquakes Rock the United States

Earthquakes are putting the states to the test.(Chandler Cruttenden/Unsplash) A series of earthquakes have hit Texas, California, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Puerto Rico, Hawai’i, and Alaska. The United States took a small hit today compared to the rest of the world – all within a single day.
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Unearth 42 Skeletons Of Syphilis-Ridden Spanish Colonists Under Peru’s Oldest Hospital

Local legend has it that the last three rulers of the Incan Empire lay buried at the site. Shaped like a cross, the one-hectare complex has a rich and mysterious history. The Hospital Real de San Andrés in Lima, Peru, has long captivated historians. Built exclusively for Spanish patients in 1552, legend holds that it served as a tomb for the last three rulers of the Incan Empire. While those have yet to be found, archaeologists just unearthed the skeletons of 42 Spanish syphilis victims.
WORLD
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Uncovered Secret Tunnels And An Ancient Chamber Beneath Peru’s Chavín de Huántar Temple

Archeologists first noticed a duct in 2019 that opened up into the ceremonial chamber since dubbed the Condor Gallery. A team of archeologists exploring Chavín de Huántar, a 3,000-year-old temple complex in the Peruvian Andes, have made a stunning find. Beneath the ancient temple, they’ve uncovered hidden tunnels leading to a chamber, which contains artifacts left by the Chavín people.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Ecuador#Health System#Health Plan#Latin America
UPI News

6.5-magnitude earthquake strikes near Brazil-Peru border

June 8 (UPI) -- A powerful 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck near the Brazilian-Peruvian border on Wednesday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter of the earthquake was 69 miles south-southwest of Tarauaca, Brazil at a depth of 386 miles. The USGS...
ENVIRONMENT
ohmymag.co.uk

Researchers discover 2100-year-old preserved house in Israel

In the Galilee region of northern Israel, a team of researchers uncovered the almost intact remains of a farmhouse dating back some 2,100 years, which the occupants most likely abandoned in haste, suggestively due to an imminent threat. This is a valuable archaeological treasure that would provide a better understanding of the daily life of these populations during the Iron Age.
SCULPTURE
travelnoire.com

Here's What Black Expats Wish They Knew Before Relocating To East Africa

There is something about relocating to East Africa that gets us excited and ready to book that one way ticket, immediately. With Black expats taking the cues and making homes around the world, East Africa is a favored destination. Rich traditions, bustling art scenes, magical safaris and diversity in languages and landscapes, this is a top Travel Noire region.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Upworthy

World’s largest plant discovered in Australia. It stretches 112 miles and is at least 4500 years old.

The world's biggest plant has been discovered in the shallow waters off the coast of Western Australia, according to researchers from the University of Western Australia and Flinders University. The sprawling seagrass, a marine flowering plant known as Posidonia australis, reportedly stretches for more than 112 miles (180 kilometers) and is at least 4,500 years old. Speaking to CNN, Elizabeth Sinclair—a senior research fellow at the School of Biological Sciences and Oceans Institute at the University of Western Australia—revealed that the plant was discovered in the shallow, sun-drenched waters of Shark Bay, a wilderness area protected as a World Heritage Site.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Peru rocked by powerful 7.2 earthquake

A powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake has rattled southern Peru, according to the US Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the quake. No tsunami warning was issued.The quake struck in the southern portion of the country, in the Andes mountains north of Lake Titicaca. USGS noted that it occured around 220 kilometres below ground – a depth which usually causes less damage than shallower earthquakes, they add.Buildings were reportedly swaying in the nearby cities of Arequipa and Cusco, as well as La Paz, the capital of Bolivia, AP reports.The quake began around 7:02 local time.This is a breaking story, more to follow Read More US accuses Russia of weaponizing food in Ukraine warWisconsin man gets 10 years in prison for racist acid attackAs others are blocked, Colombians reach US through Mexico
ENVIRONMENT
Ars Technica

Years after finding it, archeologists enter chamber under a Peruvian temple

Today, the temples, canals, and plazas of Chavín de Huántar stand mostly in ruins. But the site (about 250 kilometers north of Lima, Peru) was once was the heart of the Chavín culture, a civilization that flourished in the central Andes centuries before the rise of the Inca Empire. Its oldest granite and limestone temples date back to about 1200 BCE, but people have lived at the site for much longer, since at least 3000 BCE.
SCIENCE
Travel + Leisure

How One Indigenous Woman Is Showing Travelers the Real Oaxaca

Liliana Palma Santos greets me over video conference with a wide smile. "I've been so busy," she proclaims as she settles in for our interview. She's seated on a patio in her hometown of Tlacolula de Matamoros in Oaxaca. Santos, known as Lily the Zapotec Traveler on Instagram, offers guests and travelers access to unique, intimate, off-the-beaten-path experiences featuring Indigenous Zapotec craftspeople, chefs, and tour guides. She owns and runs a tour company and an Airbnb, and is the co-founder of a small restaurant called Criollito in Oaxaca, Mexico, and as travel restrictions have lifted, her business has taken off.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

American tourist banned for life from Rome’s Spanish Steps after causing $26,000 in damages with e-scooter

An American tourist in Rome has been banned from the city's iconic Spanish Steps for life after she and a friend caused $26,000 worth of damage to them with an electric scooter. The woman, a 28-year-old American tourist, reportedly hurled an electric scooter down the Spanish Steps in Rome. The incident was caught on camera by a passerby who was filming at the time. Just before the incident the woman and another man were trying to bring their scooters down the stairs. The woman apparently got tired of trying to drag the scooter and decided to just throw it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
natureworldnews.com

China Earthquake Update: Two Earthquakes Kill At Least Four People, Cause Infrastructural Damage, and Travel Delay in Sichuan

Two earthquakes struck Sichuan, a southwestern province in China, on Wednesday afternoon, June 1, killing at least four people, causing infrastructural damage, and resulting in travel delays. The tremors ranged between 6.1 and 4.5 magnitudes on the Richter scale, according to recent updates by local authorities and state media agency.
ENVIRONMENT
ARTnews

Spain Returned A Centuries-Old Painting and Reliquary Stolen Decades Ago to Italy

Click here to read the full article. Spanish officials returned two centuries-old artifacts Wednesday to Italian ambassadors and police overseeing cultural property. In a ceremony that took place at the Italian Embassy in Madrid, Spanish police handed over two old masters works produced in Italy, a 16th century gilded wooden reliquary of a saint and an oil painting on canvas by an anonymous Lombard artist titled Luncheon (ca. 1600) that is believed to have been produced sometime in the 17th-century. Both the works had been recovered in recent police operations conducted between Spanish and Italian officials. The reliquary, a gold bust depicting...
VISUAL ART
Vice

How an Archaeological Tour to Iraq Turned Into a Total Nightmare

A two-week adventure trip to the ruins of historical sites in southern Iraq descended into a nightmare for an international group of archaeology enthusiasts, with one dead and a second sentenced to 15 years in prison, while a third spent over two months languishing in jail. The ordeal began when...
WORLD
AFP

The two black women bidding to make VP history in Colombia

For the first time, Colombia will have a black woman vice president, as voters decide Sunday between a pair of rival candidates aiming to make history in the South American nation. Whichever one replaces outgoing Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez -- the first woman to hold the position -- will break new ground as the first person of African descent named to the post.
ELECTIONS
Science News

Ancient bacterial DNA hints Europe’s Black Death started in Central Asia

Although best known as a plague that killed millions of Europeans from 1346 to 1353, the Black Death originated about a decade earlier in Central Asia, a new study suggests. A strain of the plague-causing Yersinia pestis bacterium that killed people in what’s now Kyrgyzstan in 1338 and 1339 was a common ancestor of four Y. pestis strains previously linked to the deadly European outbreak, say archaeogeneticist Maria Spyrou of Eberhard Karls University of Tübingen in Germany and colleagues.
WILDLIFE
Salon

COVID vaccines for kids under five are finally here. Here's why it took so long

At last, parents of kids under the age of five — many of whom felt left behind during the pandemic — can breathe a sigh of relief. At last, a COVID-19 vaccine for the youngest children is expected to be recommended for emergency use authorization (EUA) in the coming days. The news comes as an FDA advisory panel voted in favor of recommending authorization of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for kids under 5 on Wednesday — the first step in a multi-step process for full authorization.
KIDS
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
131K+
Followers
17K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy