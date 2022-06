In a state where we pride ourselves on independence, remoteness, and truck ownership, the recent surge in gas prices is, well, rather horrendous. As a whole, the country has officially topped the $5 a gallon threshold, according to the New York Post. It's the first time in America's history that this has occurred, according to the Wall Street Journal. The prices had been steadily climbing due to recent war and other factors. But, the summer driving demand was the cherry on top of this nightmare sundae, and only seems to be getting worse.

1 DAY AGO