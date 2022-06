On June 23 the New Braunfels Transportation & Capital Improvements Department will host a public meeting regarding roadway impact fees, according to a press release. The meeting will include a presentation about potential changes associated with the Roadway Impact Fee Program, which is a fee imposed on new development to pay for the construction or expansion of infrastructure facilities related to the development, according to city officials.

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO