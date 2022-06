SOMERSWORTH, N.H. — Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for two children who police say were abducted by their mother in Somersworth, New Hampshire, on Thursday night. Alaina Wilson, 11, and Chance Wilson, 8, were last seen at their grandmother’s house at 93 Colonial Village Park in Somersworth around 7:30 p.m., and Alaina’s phone was left on her bed, according to New Hampshire State Police. The grandmother has custody of the children.

SOMERSWORTH, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO