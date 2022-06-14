ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man wanted for allegedly shooting pregnant woman, killing unborn twins in Little Rock

By Miriam Battles
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 2 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said a man is facing murder and battery charges in connection to the shooting of a pregnant woman and killing her unborn twins.

Police said that Isaiah Smith is wanted for allegedly shooting the woman multiple times in the 2100 block of Labette Manor Drive Thursday night.

Little Rock police investigating a shooting on Labette Manor Drive

Authorities confirmed Monday that the mother survived, but her two unborn children died due to her injuries.

The shooting happened at Westbridge Apartments, an area where residents say violence is not a surprise. In 2017, the apartment complex made homicide headlines and a toddler was killed in the same complex just two years later.

Little Rock apartments where pregnant woman shot say the violence is ‘constant’

Smith is facing two charges of first-degree murder and one first-degree battery charge.

If you know of Smith’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4829.

FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

