Hartford, CT

1 student injured in bus crash in Hartford

By Olivia Casey
 2 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One student suffered “very” minor injuries in a bus crash in Hartford Tuesday morning, police said.

The crash took place between Main and Capen Streets.

One student suffered “very” minor injuries and was transported to the hospital, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market.

