Port Huron officials to residents: City still weighing firehouse options, keeping 3 stations open

When resident Maria Gonzalez got a flyer on her door alleging the city of Port Huron’s south-end fire station was going to close, she said she immediately started doing research.

A call to Fire Chief Corey Nicholson got her a 300-plus-page study on the condition of the city’s three aging fire facilities. Then, she dug even deeper.

“And I looked up everything from racism to classicism for the placement of fire stations in communities,” Gonzalez said. “I looked up women firefighters, I looked up ideal response times, I looked at grant money, SAFER grants, assisting firefighters grants, who got grants in Michigan, who got $1 million grants. I did a lot of homework in the last few days, and there’s only two things that happened for me.

“I did come to find out that our firefighters are very stretched. … Then, I went on to square footage. There’s not enough room to build what they need at the 24th Street station. But I don’t think we need to take it out of South Park.”

Gonzalez was among a small crowd of south-end residents who attended Monday’s regular City Council meeting looking for answers about their neighborhood station, also called station 4, after word recently spread alleging the city had put it on the chopping block.

However, officials were quick to clarify on Monday that wasn’t the case.

They also said residents would have plenty of public input opportunities before south side station plans were finalized.

Port Huron City Manager James Freed reiterated past comments that no decision had been for the station, 3114 24th St. He and other officials have said that the potentiality of closing it was only part of a larger discussion of options — and still, one that may never come to pass — if a new station to replace central station, 515 River St., was built at White Park.

City may hire more firefighters down the road to keep 3 stations, city manager says

The city’s been weighing those options for several years, commissioning the 2020 study Gonzalez referenced and signing off on an architect to oversee north-end station 3 improvements and construction of a White Park facility down the road. One of those options speculated consolidating that new station with station 4 for a new two-station model.

On Monday, the council did sign off on up to $1.5 million in improvements at the Sanborn Street fire station, as well as other updated agreements related to oversight of that project and a future build at White Park.

Freed called station 4 “a critical part of our three-station model,” adding he was surprised to learn about the “chatter in the community” about the 24th Street facility.

Although Nicholson has said that his department’s minimum manpower didn’t budgetarily meet needs of a three-station model long-term, Freed said on Monday they’ve begun talking about what it’d take to keep it, citing a conversation with firefighters earlier that day.

“If we construct a new station, that does not mean that station four will close,” Freed said. “It is our intention to maintain a three-fire system model that may require us to hire additional firefighters to meet the staffing needs. Right now, we have a couple of retirements coming up. We’re going to have to boost the roster strength to maintain our minimum staffing.”

South Park residents speak up

Michelle Ingram and Shelly Seitz, who live next door to station 4 on Ashland Court, have spearheaded sharing flyers and collecting petition signatures advocating to keep the firehouse this month.

During public comment Monday, they continued to voice support for the station.

Seitz pointed to the passion for the station and talked about the station’s importance for serving a part of the community where many residents face health issues, are of a lower income, or live in older homes that are like “tinder boxes.”

Others shared their concerns — several residents questioning the city’s presence at large in the south end

Sonya Williams talked about the need for better investment in south-end roads, broader amenities outside the Knox Field splash pad, and more.

Still, all of them, she said, needed station 4.

“We are proud of Port Huron. Because if we weren’t proud of Port Huron, we wouldn’t be here today to speak on it,” Williams said. “That station has to stay for as long as any of our young kids are on this earth. You have too many apartment complexes around there. You have senior complexes.

"… It’s time for the council and Port Huron to think about the people. Because there’s no progress in South Park at all—none. I’ve been here almost 64 years. The things we used to do in Port Huron, it can’t happen, and that’s not fair. But everything is done that way. Y’all do not live down there. We live down there.”

Council members: There will be future public hearings on fire station plans

Officials later told residents they understood their grievances.

Freed called their grievances “true and legitimate,” though he disputed rumors that it was possible that the 24th Street station could become a community center.

Both Councilwoman Anita Ashford and Mayor Pro Tem Sherry Archibald said the city would hold forums down the road to hear more public input about fire station options.

“Never would there be a consideration of closing station 4 without having some type of public hearing where all of you would be invited,” Archibald said. “Have there been plans, have there been options tossed around in the past? Yes. … (But) we would never do something like that without (an input period).”

Ashford pointed to the experience of residents like Gonzalez “trying to package this whole thing” and commended Nicholson for taking the time to provide residents with details. She, too, said she’d heard about the concerns after a flyer ended up on her granddaughter’s porch.

“I called James and said, ‘What the heck is going on?’” she said. She also advocated for future public input on what she called “a mammoth issue.”

“We’re all over the map tonight in this conversation,” Ashford said. “… Because there’s a lot here. It’s knowledge. Knowledge is power, and (there are) some things that they need to be in the know on.”

Councilman Jeff Pemberton, like his colleagues, said he understood residents’ concerns.

However, he said he disagreed with the thought the discussion pitted councilmembers against or ignored needs of those who lived on the south end, and he echoed calls for understanding and listening among officials and residents to break through any misinformation.

“It becomes north side-south side, it becomes, ‘You don’t live here.’ That comment makes it easy to disregard what we know to be true – that we all have friends and family on both sides of town,” Pemberton said. “… It’s understandable when it becomes like that. But it’s a complete fallacy.”

