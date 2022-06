A man who was convicted on charges of growing marijuana in 1997 is among the latest group of those pardoned by Governor Evers. The 56 pardons, announced on Friday, brought the total granted by Governor Evers to 554. The Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board heard from applicants virtually on April 8th, and applications that were selected for expedited review – or recommended by the Board – were forwarded to the Governor on April 22nd for final consideration.

