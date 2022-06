AmericaJR’s Gloria and Jerome Rzucidlo were LIVE at Pewabic Pottery in Detroit for their 32nd annual House & Garden Show. It is an annual celebration of ceramic art and Fundraiser for Detroit’s National Historic Landmark Pottery. Shop Pewabic’s 2022 Summer Collection along with work from dozens of ceramic artists from across North America, including large scale sculptures by artists Mark Chatterley and Scott Ross. Watch live wheel throwing demonstrations by Pewabic artisans from 12-4PM each day. Visiting Artist Mark Chatterley will be on hand to demonstrate his sculpting process, and answer questions about his work on Friday and Saturday. Relax to live music in Pewabic’s courtyard biergarten over the weekend. Enjoy The Ben Luttermoser Trio on Saturday and Steve Jarosz on Sunday.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO