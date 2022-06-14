ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia hair salon raises money for Ukraine

By Staff reports
 2 days ago
Customers of a Gastonia hair salon gave $1,245 to the Ukrainian Relief Fund.

Rhonda’s Hair Design of Gastonia held the fundraiser from March 15 through March 31 for the Ukrainian people who are in crisis due to the ongoing invasion.

“I could not stand by and watch what was happening and not do something to help. I felt compelled to share love and support for those in need in Ukraine," said salon owner Rhonda Guffey. "I believe that we are blessed to be a blessing. We are praying for the people in Ukraine. We are praying for peace.”

The Ukrainian Relief Fund will help with sending essentials, food, supplies, care packages, getting people to safety, moving the Ukrainian Jewish families to Israel, showing support, and sending prayers as this war continues.

Guffey set a goal of raising $1,000, but went over that goal by $245 thanks to support from her customers.

The salon partnered with Jentezen Franklin Ministries to get the aid needed to Ukraine quickly. Jentezen Franklin is the senior pastor of Free Chapel, a multi-campus church. Each week his television program, Kingdom Connection, is broadcast on major networks all over the world.

Franklin grew up in Gastonia, where his father Billy Franklin pastored the Linwood Church of God.

Guffey has been the owner of Rhonda’s Hair Design for three years. The salon is located at 510 Union Road, Gastonia.

You can reach Kevin Ellis at 704-201-7016 or email him at kellis@gastongazette.com.

