Erie, PA

Pineapple Eddie kicks off Juneteenth, Blind Tiger roars and Calamari's hosts summer music

By Jennie Geisler, Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F1EIa_0gACimaT00

Juneteenth celebrations are going on all weekend, and the fun kicks off Friday with a Black Wall Street Networking Mixer at Pineapple Eddie's Southern Bistro, 1402 W. 10th St., from 5 to 8 p.m. Find all the details on their Facebook page, facebook.com/Pineapple333.

Blind Tiger Cocktails earn honors

If you've seen Blind Tiger Spirit-Free Cocktails around town at stores, you need to know they were developed in Erie by Rebecca Styn, co-owner of Room 33 Speakeasy, 1033 State St. Growing out of the pandemic need to sell cocktails to go, the product is now a nationally known brand piling up the accolades and write-ups in national food and restaurant magazines, according to its Facebook page, facebook.com/blindtiger33.

Their latest news: Double gold from John Barleycorn Awards for the Bee's Knees, as well as a gold award for Southside. Each entry was blindly-tasted and scored on a 100-point scale for appearance, aroma, taste and finish. Awards were determined based on points given by judges. Double gold means "Outstanding; earns top marks from all judges" and Gold means "An excellent product; meets very high standards." Keep track of this product, and give it a try when you get a chance. It's nice to see Erie in the national limelight.

More: Blind Tiger availableJennie Geisler: Erie restaurants, patrons slip the bonds of COVID with more hours, choices

Calamari's goes live

Calamari's Squid Row, 1317 State St., is hosting live music on its deck on Sundays from 6 to 9 p.m. this summer. Called "Deck Jams," they encourage reservations by calling 814-459-4276. Find the lineup on their Facebook page, facebook.com/CalamarisSquidRow

Get out:From rooftop to pondside to wrap-around porches, your guide to outdoor dining options around Erie

Pop-ups with Five & 20

Five & 20 Spirits and Brewing, 8398 W. Main Road (Rt. 20), Westfield, New York, is hosting "Food Partner" weekends this summer, featuring local pop-ups and food trucks for select hours most Thursdays-Sundays. Alexander's on the Lake Pop-up (from nearby Findley Lake) and Over the Rainbow Food Truck will be taking turns serving food on the patio. The first event is this Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit bit.ly/520popups for more information.

Hours change at Johnny B's

Johnny B's, 37 Vine St., North East, is, at least temporarily, closing for dinner and will serve breakfast and lunch only, according to its Facebook page, facebook.com/JohnnyB.Restaurant. New hours are breakfast: Wednesday to Saturday 8 to 11 a.m. and lunch, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Luminary mules on the menu

Luminary Distilling, Eatery, Fuhrman's Cider, 8270 Peach St., Summit Township recently posted on Facebook that their mules are on the menu at several area restaurants, including at 6 Mile Cellars, Courtyard Winery, Erie Brewing Company (Knowledge Park and West Side), Firestones, Nostrovia Brewing, Perry's Tavern, Riverside Brewing Company, Oliver's Beer Garden and Erie Insurance Arena. I only mention this because I love their mules, especially the jalapeno with cilantro. So, anyway, don't think you have to drive to Summit to get one.

Cakery extends hours

Main Street Cakery Cafe, Fairview, 7403 West Ridge Road (Rt. 20), recently extended its hours for the summer months, according to its Facebook page. They are open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, closed on Sundays. For more information, visit facebook.com/mainstreetcakery.

Special items on Father's Day

On Sunday, which is Father's Day, both The Cork 1794, 900 West Erie Plaza; and The Skunk & Goat Tavern, 17 W. Main St., North East, will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with special menu items and live music during the brunch hours, according to a statement from owner Red Letter Hospitality.

If you have regional restaurant news or questions, please send an email to jgeisler@timesnews.com, or call 814-870-1885.

